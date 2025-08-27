Pastor Solomon Male: My accident was a wakeup call

In Uganda’s religious and social advocacy landscape, few figures stand as prominently or as controversially as Pastor Moses Solomon Male. Renowned for his fervent and outspoken activism against homosexuality and sexual abuses, the founder and senior pastor of Arising for Christ Ministries is a man accustomed to turbulent waters. However, a recent, harrowing encounter on a road heading to Bombo presented him with a personal crisis that transcended public debate, offering a profound, intimate confrontation with his own mortality and a divine realignment of his purpose.

Pastor Male’s tale of survival by a whisker is more than a personal testimony; it is a stark microcosm of Uganda’s perennial struggle with a fractured transport system. This system, characterised by desperately narrow roads, a mix of high-speed and creeping traffic, and a prevalence of poorly trained or unprofessional drivers and motorists, claims thousands of lives annually. The incident unfolded in Kawempe, a Kampala suburb, as Pastor Male faced a common Ugandan dilemma; risk being late by driving himself or gamble on a boda boda’s ability to weave through gridlock. Choosing the latter for the sake of punctuality, he negotiated a fare of Shs10,000 with a rider who pledged to get him to his meeting in Kalule-Bombo promptly.

The crash

The initial phase of the journey was, by his account, uneventful. The rider, as countless others, opted for the pragmatic, though illegal and dangerous, strategy of riding on the slender margin of the pedestrian’s lane to bypass the snarl of trucks and cars. They made a brief stop in Matugga, where the rider, citing hunger, paused to purchase and quickly consume a cob of roasted maize. Resuming their trip, they engaged in sporadic conversation, without knowing the fate that awaited them just ahead. The scene of the near-tragedy was Kakerenge Trading Centre, a known traffic police checkpoint and market area, a place typically teeming with life and activity.

Just about a kilometre past this point, on a slopping lane, a large truck, barreling down the incline at a terrifying speed, came up behind them with menacing force. The boda boda rider decided to swerve and then inexplicably accelerate rather than brake. “I suspected that something was amiss,” he recounts. He says he contemplated the desperate act of throwing himself from the moving motorcycle onto the hard tarmac. The road, already treacherously narrow, was hemmed in by oncoming traffic and water-filled potholes, offering no escape route. The last thing he registered before the world went black was the deafening roar of the truck’s engine and a sickening sense of inevitability.

The aftermath of the crash

His next conscious awareness was one of utter confusion and disorientation. He found himself on the ground, his forehead throbbing from impact with the grass, his body aching. Miraculously, the rider had also survived the impact. The first responders were not ambulances or police, but a group of fellow boda boda cyclists who rushed to the scene. In a heartening display of integrity amidst the chaos, these men first secured Pastor Male’s personal effects, ensuring his phone and wallet were safe from the opportunistic theft that often plagues accident scenes. Emergency medical response was virtually nonexistent; it took nearly 20 minutes for any form of aid to arrive, and it came from the ad-hoc community of riders, not any official service.

Notably, despite the proximity to a known police checkpoint, no officers appeared on the scene. He was rushed to a small, unnamed clinic in Bombo where he received rudimentary first aid. For 24-four hours, he endured excruciating pain in his forehead and arms, isolated not just by physical agony but also by the psychological burden of how to break the news to his family without sending his 81-year-old mother into a dangerous panic. His perspective has sharpened into a laser focus on the core of his calling; preaching the gospel and bringing multitudes to a confession of Jesus Christ as Lord. The experience has infused his ministry with a new, urgent intensity, a “wake-up call” to be more serious and aligned than ever with what he believes is God’s purpose for him.

This renewed mission, he explains, is not merely about condemnation but about transformation; guiding people toward an “acceptable lifestyle” defined by pure love, a willingness to extend a helping hand to the needy, and the profound power of forgiveness. He feels a specific burden to reach “lost souls,” those whose lifestyles, be it through homosexuality, sexual abuse, corruption, or unjustified killings, do not, in his view, glorify God. The accident has birthed in him a deeper reliance on the “transformation power of the Holy Spirit” to not just preach, but to ensure his message translates into tangible practice within the body of Christ.

“We should have no reason to hate one another because anytime we can die,” he says, a sentiment forged in the crucible of his own vulnerability. Following the initial treatment, Pastor Male was transferred to Senarod Hospital in Kawempe for more comprehensive care, including a tetanus shot and, crucially, a CT scan. The results brought immense relief; they revealed no internal injuries or life-threatening blood clots, confirming his survival was indeed a miracle. Physically healing, he now moves forward with a vow to prioritise unconditional love and value friendship, even across deep ideological divides.

What others say

Moses Lukeman, a veteran boda boda cyclist, says Pastor Male’s accident is not a rare anomaly, but a common occurrence. He recounts the story of his colleague, Fred Otim, who lost his leg in a nearly identical incident with a speeding truck. Otim’s life was irrevocably broken; incapacitated and unable to earn a living, he was forced to return his family to his native village in Nwoya District, a stark example of the human cost of road carnage that extends far beyond the initial injury. Lukeman also says truck drivers have the fatal habit of disengaging their gears on slopping lanes to save fuel. This renders their massive vehicles nearly impossible to stop instantly, turning them into unstoppable metal projectiles.

Another rider, Ahmed Kato, pointed an accusing finger at the economic structures that perpetuate the crisis. He explained that the multitude of companies offering motorcycles on loan to young men desperate for employment do so with barely any form of professional training. “Many cyclists come on the road with no training,” Kato laments, “and many cannot even interpret the traffic signs.” This creates a perfect storm of inexperienced riders piloting powerful machines on dangerous roads. This, he emphasises, is a deep-seated challenge that must be tackled decisively at the national policy level to prevent countless future tragedies.



