Paying homage to presidential photographer Joseph Ouma

The recent death of Joseph Ouma Wedundwe has cast a solemn shadow over Uganda's photography and media fraternity, marking the end of an era for a man who was not just a photographer, but a foundational pillar of the craft. More than an inspiration, Ouma was a dedicated mentor whose career charted a path for countless others. His departure leaves a profound void in the visual storytelling of a nation. He passed away at Masaful Hospital in Busia Municipality and was laid to rest in his home village of Gulammubiri, Masinya Parish.

The man behind the camera

Ouma was born on December 17, 1940, to Daniel Wedundwe and Martha Hahubi in Gulabumiri Village, Busia District. The first-born in a family of five, his legacy extends through a large and loving family, including his wives Enid Nerima and Catherine Mudondo, nine children, 60 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

His own story began at Dabani Primary School and continued at Budini Secondary School in Kaliro, where his academic excellence, marked by a Grade One certificate, foreshadowed a life of achievement. After school, he stayed with an uncle working with Uganda Prisons, where he cultivated a talent for boxing.

His prowess in the ring was so remarkable that it earned him a position as a warden. A brief foray into motor sport in 1975 was cut short only by mechanical failure, hinting at the relentless drive that would define his life.

The birth of a passion

While serving as a warden at Luzira Prisons starting in 1971, Ouma discovered his true calling in the prison's small media section, tasked with archiving photos of official functions. His natural aptitude and passion for photography soon overshadowed his other pursuits. This talent earned him a scholarship for professional training at the Germany Bonn Press House from 1971 to 1972, where he honed his skills with advanced equipment and techniques.

The Presidential years

Upon his return, his expertise placed him at the heart of Ugandan history. He was appointed Chief Photographer for President Idi Amin Dada, operating under the Ministry of Information and the President's office. This role granted him unique access to the highest echelons of power and diplomacy, capturing moments of State through his lens.

Ouma’s trusted eye and steady hand saw him document the tenures of multiple heads of state, becoming a constant in a period of great change. He served Presidents Yusuf Lule (1979), Godfrey Binaisa (1980), Paul Muwanga during the Military Commission, and Apollo Milton Obote from 1980 to 1985. He continued his service under President Tito Okello Lutwa and the President Museveni, before retiring as a principal photographer in 2000.

His son, Wilfred Sanya, a photojournalist himself, reminisces: "My father often said photographic images speak over 1,000 words and photography is the best communication medium which all people can understand with ease.”

Ouma’s official duties also facilitated extensive international travel, building a global network of friends across England, Italy, Germany, the United States, and many African nations.

A legacy of imparting knowledge

Beyond government service, Ouma was a passionate educator and entrepreneur. He ran a private photography business and later lectured at the Uganda Management Institute (UMI) and the International Business Institute, pioneering photography departments and demystifying the craft for a new generation.

His belief that “a picture speaks a thousand words” drew countless students. Steven Candia recalls how Ouma inspired trainees by making photography accessible. His impact is echoed by professionals such as Naome Nalukenge, a private photographer in Kampala, who credits Ouma’s foundational training for the success of her business, stating his impartation “manifests in her daily work routines.”

Honours and lasting impact

Ouma’s work transcended political documentation. In 2000, his powerful visual storytelling was recognised with the Mother Jones International Fund award in America for his essay, “The Control of HIV/Aids in Uganda.” This project used photography as a tool for social change, aiming to stimulate research and behavioural change during a critical health crisis.

He was an affiliate member of prestigious photographic associations worldwide, including the World Fine Art Photography in the USA, the Master Photographers Association in Britain, and the Germany Photographers Association. Ever the student, at the time of his death, he was preparing to pursue an Online master’s degree in photography, offered by the German government.

A family man

To his family, Ouma was more than a public figure. His daughter, Pastor Rose Musinguzi, remembered him as a disciplinarian and a devoted father whose greatest happiness was his late-life conversion to born-again Christianity. She affirmed the family's commitment to continuing his legacy of impacting lives.

Dr Wabwire Mangeni, a son-in-law, eulogised him as “the icon of photography in Uganda,” noting that in the 1970s, one could not speak of the craft without mentioning his name.

Harrison Wafula a friend, recalled a man who was deeply sociable, humorous, and transformative in the lives of his students. Ouma’s photographs are his eternal testimony, and the photographers he mentored are his living legacy. Ouma died on October 6 and was buried on October 11.