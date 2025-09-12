People drown in illusions of happiness, rumours to keep them busy

By Tony Apecu Kinyera





The historical attitude of perceiving academicians as exclusive generators of knowledge at the high towers of education is undergoing tremendous transformation. Whereas it is neither novel nor limited to a specific region, the assertive character with which many ‘traditional’ academicians are beginning to creep into the domain outside university spaces to inform debates driving issues presents an interesting phenomenon.

Nowadays, academics are discovering a window of intellectual engagement in the ‘public’ space, in many media, including the newspapers, TVs, radios, social media platforms, etcetera. It’s possible that the technological revolution reflected in the proliferation and expansion of media platforms can help to explain this phenomenon, but it’s also likely that the media have merely expanded a fundamental culture of human interaction: insight; the content precedes the form.

We may have to research on the forces driving this change. Still at the university domain, many can remember the intellectual contributions to public discourse of many scholars like Okot p’Bitek, Ali Mazrui, Ginyera Pinycwa, Apollo Nsibambi, Mahmood Mamdani, Oloka Onyango, Sylvia Tamale, and many others. A new generation of contributors in diverse fora columns can be seen in individuals like Yahya Sseremba, Spire Ssentongo, and many others. Through their opinions, they contribute to public debate on many issues and, therefore, assert their voice to sway the public mood.

Yet the role of the public intellectual comes in many forms. Some limit themselves to writing. Others combine writing, stand-up-comedy/wits, and activism. Still others take up whatever their skills allow. This latter form fits with Jimmy Spire Ssentongo: a public cartoonist, satirist, writer, and, etcetera. We can tease this expansive array of intellectual skill from his most recent book: What Died When We Lived: Essays on Governance, Society, and Power in Uganda. Compiled from multiple essays based on different but sometimes cross-cutting themes, the book brings together his personal opinions spread out in eight major sections, which organise the separate chapters. Jimmy Spire Ssentongo teaches philosophy in his university spaces.

As is typical of a philosophical mind, the first section of his book is named “Our moral crisis”, which maps the problems and challenges of current Ugandan public space. Many of the essays begin with words of intellectual erudition theorised by some of the many interlocutors he mobilises, whether it is Steve Biko, Karl Marx and even Napoleon Bonaparte. The core sections after the first include essays on “society and human nature”; “governance, politics, and social services”, “education, patriotism, and Pan-Africanism”. As is typical of Ssentongo the cartoonist, two preliminary pages of the book have two cartoons communicating specific messages.

Reading through the book’s contents, one is convinced that Ssentongo uses humour, wit, and satire to “speak truth to power”, as one of the reviewers mentions in the Foreword. The narrative form and analytical prose with which he weaves existing social, cultural, political, and economic issues affecting people, marks Ssentongo as an erudite fellow. He seems to undertake a fundamental interest typical of a university academic: understand people, and how things work.

Throughout the book, Ssentongo wants to convince the public that the only way to make sense of anything is first to understand it. To understand economic and political corruption, he wants us to remember social corruption in the home. Those accusing the State of dictatorship must first understand the dictatorial tendencies of social relations in the home.

Those seeking to know about the lack of service delivery in some public domains have to understand the segregationist tendencies of leaders at the family levels of authority. Interspersing social experiences with public governance, Ssentongo uses his witticism to summon many instances highlighting how the functioning of government and State power springs from but can also mirror the social whole. As a philosopher, Ssentongo uses some pages in the book to speak about colonialism and its legacies. Many of the challenges he attributes to the current government have historical antecedents, especially the structure of power. Political theorists like Mahmood Mamdani (1996), another public intellectual, have theorized how the colonial state constructed a bifurcated structure in which it instituted two domains to govern people.

The civil domain operated a code of rights, which was exclusive to the foreigners such as Whites and Indians, while the native administrative domain governed the native masses using the customary law enforced by their native chiefs. In this structural framework, Mahmood Mamdani evinced how the native administrative authority implemented a regime of compulsion hidden in its capacity to make bye-laws, enforce them, and also adjudicate disputes. Mamdani called this the “clenched fist” that ushered in decentralized despotism.

After independence, colonial constructs like racism in the civil sphere and the tribalism of the native sphere changed positions. For Mamdani, racism stopped, in what he calls “deracialization”, but tribalism continued. He identifies the failure of detribalization as one of the structural legacies of British colonialism, which postcolonial governments tried but eventually failed to eradicate. Other writers such as Yahya Sseremba (2018) have built on Mahmood Mamdani’s theory to unravel the structural legacy and despotism of the post-colonial state.

One perspective trying to link colonial causes for the dilemmas of postcolonial governance comes from another academic, Joseph Kasule. Extending Mamdani’s theory, Kasule (2018) argues that the real impact of colonialism has to be seen in its social effects. Whereas Mamdani located the problem in the bifurcated state structure, Kasule accepted this but also argued that we can look at the multifurcating motive and effect of British colonial power. He argued that the bifurcated state intended to multifurcate society into so many mini-publics.

His work focused on Islam and the Muslim community. But the examples can be multiplied into other domains such that each tribe could only see itself/homeland; each religion its domain; each class its interest, and so forth. The above theorizations do not appear in Ssentongo’s book yet they can help us overcome the reductionist analysis of contemporary realities which are given shallow historical reflection. In a chapter titled “Sedating Uganda with Religion and Waragi” (pp. 54-56), the book tries to tinker with the question of “coping”, explaining what people do when confronted with experiences that challenge their wellbeing, livelihood, and sense of community/belonging.

Ssentongo argues that some of the experiences move along a spectrum: some are merely frustrating, but others are adverse. Ssentongo summons the mundane activities of modern life such as blogging, meme-making, religiosity, beer partying, sports betting, etcetera, as avenues for people to overcome afflictions.

In drawing attention from “itself”, the “state” leaves “people to delve into illusions of happiness”, to “drown in rumour, conspiracy theories, and whatever inconsequential talk that can keep them busy and less attentive”; allow the people to “build a culture of partying, merrymaking and celebration” (p. 54). These insights may seem novel at first glance but are actually not.

As a philosopher, Ssentongo knows how these are the sedating effects of the modernist project and its pervasive circulations. The globalization of modern forms of communication, subjectivity, cuisine, merry-making, rumour-making, etcetera, may be manifestations of sociality but are actually the intended consequences of political modernity to transform “natural” man. The book summons religiosity and alcoholism as manifestations of sedation. Ssentongo argues that he is not against religion in “general” terms but he thinks people are flocking to “some rising forms of worship” because they seek “solutions to their desperation” (p.55).

Whether “battered by poverty and its attendant miseries” or looking for “breakthroughs in life, for jobs, for visas, for fees, for marriage, for children, and healing”, congregants seek “miracles” to overcome any form of adversary affecting them. Summoning Karl Marx, Ssentongo reminds us how religion is used as a political tool to “repulse the anger of the masses against the state’s disservice or/and oppression” the solution is found in religious practices like “prayer, fasting, tithing, and repenting sins” (p. 56).

Ssentongo is convinced the state maintains such religious practices because it enables “keeping common people quiet” and in doing so “encourage naïve religiosity” while making “constant references to the scriptures where they serve their purpose”. On the whole, Ssentongo’s book can be read in the same satirical and wittiest approach that he has chosen, especially if one can weave such disparate themes and arguments in the struggle for coherence. The materials he summons reflect the social base of Uganda society, and his ability to weave through diverse experiences and language idioms are really commendable. On the whole the reader has to be patient with the book and its arguments to avoid being in one giant satirical project.



