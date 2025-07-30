Perry Aritua’s strategies for women to lead fearlessly

Perry Aritua believes leadership is not about being in front. Sometimes it is about walking alongside someone until they believe they can lead too. Power, for Aritua, is not noise but choosing the right moment to speak, and knowing that when she does, the room will listen. A lawyer by training, Aritua is the Executive Director (ED) of the Women’s Democracy Network (WDN), Uganda Chapter, and an architect of change. She builds small, steady, and deeply human movements.

“I hate injustice,” she calmly says. “Not just the dramatic kind but the kind baked into systems. The kind that invites women in, only to silence them.” She learnt dignity in a home full of love. Born into a large, polygamous family, she saw inclusion modelled daily.

“My mother made sure no child felt like ‘the other.’ That stuck with me.” It shaped how she moves in the world, gently, but with a firm belief that everyone matters. She observes, “People deserve respect because they exist. Not because of what they own or who they know.’” After a brief legal career, she turned to service, first at the Federation of Women Lawyers - FIDA, then at the Uganda Joint Christian Council. But it was at the International Republican Institute (IRI) that the depth of her calling became clear. “Women were being supported during elections, but inside the parties, they were alone. No mentors. No voice. No map,” she recalls.

Nurturing inclusivity

When IRI closed its office in 2010, Aritua co-founded WDN–Uganda with a goal of helping women lead from within. “Democracy starts long before voting day,” she says. “It starts in rooms where rules are made.” WDN now works across political divides. She adds: “It is not about which side you are on. It is about whether women can show up with their full selves, and stay. Some tell me, ‘Aritua, you say it.’ And I wonder, why am I always the one?” Her fight for justice is not abstract. “It is how you treat the woman sweeping your office. How you talk to the driver. That is where justice lives.” She lights up when she speaks of women who beat the odds. Like the single mother mocked for contesting a local seat, until she won. “She called me crying,” she recounts, smiling. “She said, ‘They did not see me coming.’” At home, Aritua says she continues to learn.

Impacting change

She describes herself as a quiet soul. “If I do not know you, I will sit back. But when I feel safe, I open up fully.” She is not the kind who collects titles or followers. “I have a small circle,” she says. “That is where I find strength.” She is not on billboards. But she is in boardrooms, council halls, and WhatsApp groups of women who now believe they belong. “I just want to do my part. To make space. To help someone believe they can stand,” she quietly says. In a world chasing headlines, she has chosen to build an impactful legacy, anchored on what and how she fights. She understands that sustainable change does not happen in one viral campaign or one election cycle. It is slow, many times unglamorous given the price when faced with security forces who will go all out, sometimes to handle women in undignified and ruthless ways.

Sometimes the strategy needs to be quiet, persistent conversations, in policy reviews and trainings that build confidence one woman at a time. WDN has become a space of sisterhood and strategy, a place where women learn how to campaign and hold their own once elected.

“Many arrive in council rooms and do not even know the rules,” Aritua says. “We give them the tools to navigate and the courage to speak up.”

Her work also extends to men who believe in gender justice. “We do not shut the door on our brothers. Many men support the cause. We invite them in, to mentor, to advocate, to change the narrative from within,” she adds. Over the years, she has witnessed women rise from impossible odds. A councillor who was once illiterate now leads district debates. A woman branded 'too soft' now chairs committees.

Such stories, she says, are proof that transformation is not only possible but is happening. Despite her success, she remains deeply reflective. She often asks herself if the struggle is bearing fruit. “There are days I go home exhausted, wondering if I made a dent. But then I remember, it is not about being seen. It is about the seed you plant,” ' she adds. She is especially moved by the younger women entering politics.

“They are bold. They speak without apology. They ask the questions we were once afraid to raise. They give me hope.”

Her hope also lies in how communities are responding.

“In some districts, you now find women chairing finance committees, leading budgeting processes, and demanding accountability. That was unthinkable a few years ago.” Asked what keeps her grounded through it all, she pauses. “Faith. Family. And the quiet belief that if I do my bit, others will do theirs.” She does not see herself as the hero. She sees herself as part of something larger, something built on shared values and collective resilience. [email protected]

Family

“Parenting has taught me patience,” she admits. “They challenge me and that is a good thing.” She no longer believes parenting is top-down. “We talk. We argue. We laugh. I am their mother, but also their student.” Her siblings are her sanctuary. “When I am overwhelmed, they are the first I turn to. I know I can say anything, and they will understand me.”

Goal.