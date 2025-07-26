Police officer opens fire on unarmed civilians

On the evening of November 10, 2010, a police officer opened fire on unarmed civilians, killing one instantly. The deceased was identified as Julius Njeru, a 19-year-old. It was the evidence of one of the people shot at that on the material day, he and the deceased alongside other male villagers had escorted one of the village boys to face the knife at a hospital located about 8km away. However, on their way back, they were ambushed by police officers on patrol, who flashed a torch at them and shot at them, causing them to scamper in different directions. Another civilian corroborated this narrative, but added that after the gun being fired, he ran to the home of the boy who had been circumcised and rallied the young men there and they found their way back to the scene of the shooting. At the scene, they discovered that the deceased had been fatally wounded.

Present at the scene were the area chief and two police officers. One of the police officers told court that on day, he was on patrol alongside his colleague, who opened fire on civilians. At midnight, they saw a group of people approaching them and this prompted them to take cover. One person was riding a bicycle, while the other two were running alongside him. His colleague flashed a torch at them and ordered them to stop, but they did not heed the warning. His colleague then shot at them when they did not stop. The police officer told court that shortly after the shooting, he inquired from his colleague, if he (his colleague) had shot someone and he responded in the affirmative. The two of them then called the area chief, as villagers thronged the scene. The witness testified that on that night, there was moonlight and the officer confirmed that the people who were shot at were not armed and that the deceased was shot in the shoulder.





The police officer who shot the deceased opted to give a sworn testimony in court. He recalled that on that material day he was on patrol with a colleague. They heard some people shouting and moving in their direction. He retreated and told his colleague to take cover. Before he, himself, could take cover, a group of men emerged and he shone his torch towards them. The men charged towards him and he then shot in the air but this did not deter them. He then lowered his gun to shoot their legs and that is when the deceased fell down and was hit. According to the officer, they together with the area Chief went to the scene where they found a whip and a machete next to the body of the deceased. Under cross-examination the police officer told court that the men were about 5 feet from him and he warned them to stop before he fired his gun.

He also told court that the area was dark with poor visibility. He said that he fired three shots in the air in a bid to scare away the men while one was shot in the legs. It was his evidence that this area was prone to cattle rustling hence their decision to patrol the area. An Inspector of Police was notified of the shooting on 11th November at about 6:45 am and proceeded immediately thereafter to the scene where he found the body of the deceased next to a bicycle. He told court that he noted a gunshot wound exiting from the chest. He found a whip and a machete next to the body. . At the scene he recovered spent cartridges which he duly sent for ballistic analysis Another Investigating Officer joined him and photographed the scene of the incidence He investigated and identified the two officers who were on duty the night of the shooting and he subsequently disarmed the two of them and took their uniforms. He found that the gun of the officer who admitted to discharging his gun had 16 rounds of ammunition in his gun while his colleague’s gun had 20 rounds of ammunition.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Regional Hospital and a postmortem examination was conducted on the body by a pathologist after it was duly identified. The pathologist noted a single gunshot entry wound in the right side of chest and a single subsequent exit wound on the left side. The pathologist noted that the liver and spleen of the deceased were injured and there was also blood in the abdominal cavity. The pathologist concluded that the deceased died as a result of hemorrhage due to a gunshot wound to the liver and spleen. To the trial court, the police officer who opened fire on the civilians acted recklessly and negligently especially in view of the fact that the civilians were unarmed, offered no resistance and posed no threat to the police officers who were on patrol. The court found that the prosecution had established all the ingredients of murder of the offence of murder and subsequently sentenced the police officer to death.

The police officer, however, appealed the conviction and sentence on the grounds that; By the nature of his employment he was duly deployed and authorised to carry a firearm He acted in circumstances permitted under the law as the locus in quo was prone to cattle rustling Considering the circumstances the his reaction and action were logical His actions were in self-defence He labored under the misconception of the potential danger posed to them by the youth He was acting in his lawful capacity when he shot at a mob that was advancing towards him and his colleague The ingredient of malice aforethought was never proved. The death sentence meted out to him was severe, unwarranted and an infringement of the right to life guaranteed under the Constitution At the heart of the appeal was the interpretation of the law on the use of firearms by law enforcement officers. To be continued...

