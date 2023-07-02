Post-conflict society tales see Onono hit the jackpot

In Uganda’s context, it was the mother of all wars. That is because for over twenty years the insurgency of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), led by Joseph Kony, produced untold suffering in Northern Uganda, including some 1.5 million internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Throughout the war, the most horrific atrocities were committed as children were abducted and turned into killing machines and scores of other innocents prematurely met their maker. This not only caused upheaval and calamity, but also revealed serious deficiencies in the Museveni government’s capacity to defend the population and defeat the insurgency.

As bullets flew and grenades were tossed, the ancestral spirits were scared off. They, writes James Onono, took refuge in the caves and hills, “cursing the land never to be a food basket unless the ritual of the spirits is done.”

This narrative arises out of the first chapter of his book—Bitterness of the Trees—in his seminal book entitled Bitterness of Trees and Other Stories. In this 101-page offering, Onono sets forth, with literary skill, a number of issues affecting postwar Northern Uganda in a collection of short stories aimed at the reader’s jugular.

Trees of life

Yet, all the while, he keeps the reader happily engrossed in his stories. The bitterness of trees comes from their deforestation as the aforementioned spirits, which repaired the caves and hills, use trees as their resting places.

In order to return, the spirits demanded the protection of Shea nut trees, the so-called trees of life, along with “over six hundred mature Afrizella Africana and Beyo trees” in order to enact the aforesaid return of the spirits and the associated lifting of the curse on Lyec Constituency, Northern Uganda.

This is essentially an allegory, or a story that uses symbols (trees and spirits in this case) to convey a hidden or ulterior meaning, typically a moral or political one. In this vein, Onono writes about environmental rights.

To keep it interesting, Onono is never pedantic or preachy. Instead, he uses the story of the spirits possessing young men like Munu Jimmy to ardently fight on behalf of the environment as the elders and politicians sell their geographic birthright to the highest bidder.

Chapter two

In Chapter two, entitled The Land My Husband Left, a lady called Lamunu is widowed. She is left with her three daughters, Acii, Adong and Apiyo. She also has a son, Ojoko. But the clan—Ywagi—represented by Mzee Okee, wants to take the land she inherited. Well, not all of it.

They only seek the land that would be bequeathed to the girls since, in this patriarchal society, by bearing mostly girls; it is like Lamunu has borne no children. This prejudice against women is called “filling the pit latrine[,] which says women know only how to eat and excrete without making the community compound noisy to give hope” to the elders along patrilineal lines.

Lamunu battles not only for her daughters’ inheritance, but also to give the lie to the notion that women are second class citizens. Her spirited fight sees her go up against the impersonal forces of tradition as she tries to bring about cultural innovation in ensuring her community regards women as equal to men or, at the least, entitled to the same opportunities as their male equivalents.

Chapter three

The third chapter, Take us to Court, is a satirical look at how those LRA rebels accused of crimes against humanity and thereby taken to the International Criminal Court in The Hague seem to be living the good life compared with the LRA returnees in the villages of northern Uganda.

Former LRA Commanders who once committed heinous acts are paraded on international television while dolled up in suits and ties.

They look clean cut and are also allowed conjugal visits. This leaves those returnees in the village clamouring to be taken to The Hague.

“We all murdered, raped, burned houses, stole chicken, raided schools, abducted children and manhandled humans. Indeed, we committed crimes against Humanity,” the LRA village returnees protest, hoping their protestations will land them a plum spot in the dock as they are legally tackled in the scrum of media attention and served up with the material comforts of The Hague.

Chapter four

The next chapter entitled The White Child redounds to the current DNA testing craze in Kampala as Piloya, a tall comely lady, seems to be “entangled” with her Chinese boss, Lee Gwan, at the supermarket where she works. Piloya is also an ex-LRA combatant and therefore considered dangerous because of Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

That danger, however, pales in comparison to the romantic danger she might find herself in if her new lover, Otima, finds out who the true father of her child is. No spoiler alerts required here because you will have to read this riveting story about how she disentangles herself, so to speak.

The Cock in Nairobi is a little confusing a chapter to us the readers as well as the personae dramatis who populate its pages. Lyn wants to be free of her ex-lover and so she asks him to go to Nairobi, where she lives, to declare her off the proverbial shelf so she can love her new lover.

Sadly, nothing is what it seems nor is the task of her ex made simple by the realities with which he is confronted with when he stands up in a Nairobi church to say that Lyn is no longer his love interest.

All is fair in love and war, they say. Though in the next chapter—Wedded by the Police—that old saying goes terribly awry as this lady, she is called Acan-Miri, winds up in very hot soup.

It all starts when she becomes part of a love triangle at whose centre a certain pianist-Casanova called Kanica (MeKanica?) engineers her disgrace.

He is a typical gigolo (male prostitute) who is chasing a virtual skirt convention of ladies all over the village.

Being the bad boy, he beds down with all of them. Again, remaining true to his bad boy personality, he flies into a jealous rage when he realises that Acan-Miri is about to move on and be with another man after she finds him with another woman.

Tragically, moving on proves to be a nightmare for Acan-Miri and all hell breaks loose with the Police serving as superintendents to her newfound perdition.

Built, which is the title of the following chapter, is constructed around the muscles and fitness of a certain bouncer (kanyama).

It reveals the secret life of these musclemen and how they serve as “splackavellies.” A splackavellie is a 90s urban colloquialism which means a man who satisfies the sexual needs of a female who is dissatisfied with the sexual performance of her boyfriend or a husband.

Before he became a sexual athlete, however, this bouncer had promised his dearly departed mother that he would be an Olympic level athlete.

As his life goes south, he learns more than he should about family and the perils involved in knowing what can hurt you.

Opuk, Between my Career and Love reveals a chapter where what is in a nickname can spoil one’s name.

As the book draws to a close, much of its earlier literary rigour gives way to more prosaic storytelling and the remaining short stories become more perfunctory.

On the whole, though, Onono has written a collection of short stories which are page-turners as they race from one topic to the next effortlessly.