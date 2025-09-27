Promises made to commodify power in the marketplace of ideas

Immediately after the swearing-in, Museveni, accompanied by Besigye, was driven to Entebbe airport. On the way, the driver of the lead car in the convoy switched on the hazard lights and, with the siren blaring, started forcing on-coming traffic off the road. Museveni ordered the convoy to stop and went to have a word with the driver.

This was not Amin’s convoy, Museveni said. The driver had to maintain normal speed and respect other road users. Then Museveni got back into his car and continued on the journey,” reads an excerpt on from journalist Daniel Kalinaki’s book, Kizza Besigye and Uganda’s Unfinished Revolution.

In an almost cruel quirk of fate, The Daily Monitor, where Mr Kalinaki works, published a report on September 4, 2022, on how much time Ugandans lose in traffic. The report indicates Ugandans can lose 52 working days per year due to congestion, which equates to about 90 minutes daily in gridlock. This daily loss of 7.5 hours per work week is estimated to cost the economy hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

We all know there’s more than a tangential correlation here to the movement of President Museveni’s convoy. When Mr Museveni is on the go, traffic is halted for close to an hour (sometimes more) as a seemingly insouciant president is driven through Kampala. All year round, this presidential jam, as it were, accounts for many working days lost that could be the subject of another Daily Monitor report.

Furthermore, the 2022 report implicitly supports the book’s thrust that the National Resistance Movement/Army (NRM/A) revolution is unfinished, on the literal and metaphorical road to a better Uganda. However, for all its objectivity, Kalinaki’s book subjectively plays up the Power-Hungry Villain trope when Mr. Museveni’s leadership is spotlighted.

Again, this book is something of a discreet hagiography in view of the author’s obvious partiality to Dr Kizza Besigye’s perspective of the NRM revolution. Nonetheless, there is no bitterness in this recounting; even though the bitter truth about the NRM revolution amplifies the contrary. This biography charts the journey of Dr Besigye from his childhood in Rukungiri to working alongside President Museveni against the second coming of Milton Obote (1981-1985) and finally, to leading an opposition movement. Thereupon, Besigye’s irresistible force comes up against an immovable object. This makes the book about what might have been, a veritable Frostian Road Not Taken.

Accordingly, this book chronicles Uganda’s decay under President Museveni’s rule. On the flipside, Dr. Besigye political career on the right side of history is captured in glowing terms. He comes across as possessed of a singleness in purpose to achieve his version of what the NRM or any revolution should be. That is complete with the promises made to commodify power as something best traded in the marketplace of ideas. Not in the abstract, but as a representation of its equitable distribution towards fair and inclusive governance.

This has not happened nor is it happening. That is why the author dubs what is happening as “unfinished”. This was not always the case, however. At the level of aspiration, there seemed to be a plan in that direction. We are given an account of a meeting as the NRM prepared to take power. Museveni asks how long they should stay in office and, after some years are mooted, he settles on ‘two years’ as they did not come to rule but to correct the course of Uganda’s history. It was a pivotal moment, right up there with President Museveni’s Fundamental Change speech.

Although the author does well in revealing Dr Besigye as an antiseptic to NRM politics, one wonders whether Besigye is a John the Baptist figure. In other words, he was a forerunner of change and not the personification of it. Regardless, on a stylistic level, Besigye’s evident patriotism is crystallized by Kalinaki’s syntax, following a Subject-Verb-Object order to ensure we understand what he means when he calls the NRM revolution unfinished.

Title: Kizza Besigye and Uganda’s Unfinished Revolution

Author: Daniel Kalinaki

Pages: 361

Price: Shs50,000

Availability: Amazon

Published: 2020



