Recommendations to the Forensic Bill, 2025

A few weeks ago, the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs of the Parliament of Uganda invited stakeholders to present their views on the Forensic and Scientific Analytical Services Bill, 2025. Its key objective is to provide for the regulation of forensic and scientific analytical services in the country.

The Bill designates the Government Analytical Laboratory (GAL) as the national referral centre for forensic and analytical services and one of its functions will be to advice the Government of Uganda on matters of forensic and scientific analysis.

The Bill outlines the functions of the GAL and those of the Department of Inspection and Legal Services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The Bill, in addition, defines forensic and analytical services and the process of registration of analytical laboratories. The Bill, further, seeks to establish a forensic and scientific database under the GAL as well as designate the GAL as the National Poison Centre. Stakeholders were of the view that the title of the Bill is very broad and does not reflect what is in the Bill.

It has been proposed that the title of the Bill should be aligned to the scope of the work proposed in the bill. A title such as “The Forensic Scientific Analytical Services Bill, 2025” would be more appropriate as the Bill, in its present form, mainly focuses on the work carried out by the Government Analytical Laboratory and excludes the forensic work carried out by health workers employed by the Ministry of Health and the that performed by police officers.

For the avoidance of doubt, forensic services include, but are not limited to, postmortem examinations, examinations of victims of rape and defilement and crime scene investigations. It has been strongly recommended that a benchmarking visit to selected countries within the region be considered to study how the Analytical Laboratories in these countries operate and collaborate with other stakeholders in the provision of forensic services. It would also be prudent to study the relevant legal frameworks in these countries especially in provision and regulation of such services.

The Bill defines an analytical laboratory as any facility undertaking testing and analyzing samples or matters related to forensic science and does not include a training laboratory. To one stakeholder this definition is generic and covers clinical forensic services offered by any medical facility and health laboratories. A stakeholder raised a question regarding a facility that offers a forensic analytical service (such as HIV testing) as a minor component of its larger medical operations. The stakeholder suggested that such laboratories should not be included as analytical laboratories.

To the stakeholder the definition of an analytical laboratory in the Bill is very broad and may be interpreted to include laboratories that have been licensed and regulated under laws such as the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Act, the Allied Health Practitioners Act and the National Drug Authority Act. What complicates this definition is that a person shall not provide forensic services without a license issued under this Act and if a person contravenes this section, that person may be liable to imprisonment of five years or a fine.

One key stakeholder recommended that health laboratories or laboratories in health facilities should be exempted from the definition of analytical laboratories and the provisions of the Bill. According to the stakeholder, the new definition should read “an analytical laboratory means any facility undertaking testing, analyzing samples, or matters related to forensic science and does not include a training laboratory or a health laboratory licensed under another Act.

Without this distinction, the stakeholder is of the opinion that the Bill risks creating confusion by attempting to regulate the scientific analysis of all samples collected within the healthcare service delivery, which may incidentally become or later be deemed to be of forensic interest. Another concern of the stakeholders is giving the mandate of regulation of forensic services in the country to the Department of Inspection and Legal Services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. To the stakeholders this is not feasible as forensic services are provided by different Ministries with clear chains of command.

During a consultative meeting in Entebbe, it was agreed that an independent body of scientific experts and representatives of the key stakeholders be constituted to regulate these diverse services. This vital recommendation, for whatever reason, was overlooked by the drafters of the Bill and this may turn out to be fatal.

Power to define and register

The Bill is silent on the composition and qualifications of the persons who man the Department of Inspection and Legal Services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and what capacity they have to regulate forensic services in the country. It has been recommended that this department be replaced by an independent forensic and scientific services commission with statutory representation from the judiciary, law enforcement and other key stakeholders and the relevant scientists.

Such a body would also have or create an independent oversight over the forensic database and provide guidelines for sample collection, retention and destruction. If and when an independent body is charged with regulation of forensic services, then such a body will not only define what forensic services are but will also be vested with the powers to regulate analytical laboratories, develop standard operating procedures, and monitor compliance with forensic ethical and privacy matters, develop and publish codes of conduct for forensic practitioners. Powers of inspectors, as outlined in the bill will also be vested in such a body as well as the power to define and register analytical laboratories.

Alligning existing frameworks

It is for this reason that a stakeholder strongly recommended that a separate bill be drafted specifically to regulate forensic services. This will align Uganda’s framework with that of South Africa and the United Kingdom, enabling and embedding privacy and fair trials and protection in forensic governance.

It has been pointed out that the issue of management of poisons falls under the Ministry of Health which already has systemic, institutional and structural capacities in place for health care provision, including handling of cases of poisoning.

Putting the management of poisons under the GAL would have the effect of duplication of services within the same government. This position was apparently agreed upon during the consultative meeting before the Bill was formally drafted. A stakeholder, therefore, proposed that the issue of designating the GAL as a Poison Control Centre should be expunged from the Bill, as this function appropriately falls under the mandate of the Ministry of Health.



