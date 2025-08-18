Rodney Kiggundu's brush strokes through memory

On the evening of July 10, when Rodney Kiggundu stepped into Gallery 190 at the UCSF Memory and Aging Centre, the air seemed to hum with more than opening-night chatter. It was the hum of years of quiet dedication, fearless creativity, and deeply personal storytelling- finally converging in one room.

Far from the red dust of Kampala, where a boy once lingered after class to chalk maps onto blackboards, the Ugandan-born visual artist now stood before an audience of neuroscientists, fellow artists, family and friends. It was Mindscapes:

Kiggundu Rodney’s Artistic Journey Through Love, Time, and Memory, his debut US solo exhibition, and a project that filled wall spaces. The opening reception began at 4:30p.m, introduced by Gallery 190 coordinator, Sara Wessen Chang, who invited Dr Charles Windon to the podium.

An assistant professor of clinical neurology and Kiggundu’s mentor at the Global Brain Health Institute (GBHI), Windon spoke with warmth. “He might not know this, but Kiggundu has inspired me more than I might have inspired him. This body of work highlights his commitment, not just to art, but to people,” he said.

For Kiggundu, the exhibition was both a creative milestone and a personal mission. He explains, “I’m fascinated by how the mind stores emotion in fragments. I like to use the brain, its shapes, its patterns, as metaphors for these messages. Art allows me to stitch those fragments back together, not in order, but in meaning.”

The artist’s earliest art took shape in the classrooms of Shimoni Demonstration School. He was the boy who would stay behind to help teachers draw maps on the chalkboard, the white chalk squeaking under his small fingers.

“Those maps were never graded,” he laughs, “but they were my favourite assignments. That is where I learnt that art has power to connect people, even in a school where I was the shy, quiet one.” Diphus Magambo, his social studies teacher, nurtured that gift. “He treated art like it mattered,” he recounts. That journey eventually took him to Makerere University’s Margaret Trowell School of Industrial and Fine Arts, and then into a career as a visual artist, muralist, and cultural practitioner.

Among the works in Mindscapes, one stood out for both its story and its reach- The Memories Unleashed. Created in collaboration with US jazz musician Eric Myricks, better known as Elijah Rock, the artwork became the visual face of a 10-song album dedicated to raising awareness about Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Kiggundu says, “When Elijah reached out.

We were speaking the same language; he with his music, me with my visuals. Both of us wanted to remind people of what defines them.” The collaboration went beyond the gallery walls, making its way to New York’s Times Square.

“Seeing my work there, reminded me that stories from Uganda can flourish anywhere in the world and still matter,” Kiggundu said.

The focus on dementia is not an abstract artistic choice, it is deeply personal. In 2018, the artist lost his grandmother to a late dementia diagnosis. “I realised how little awareness there was in Uganda,” he says.

“People treat it with fear or shame. I wanted to use art to create space for curiosity and compassion.” The personal loss guided him toward GBHI, where he spent a year, learning how creativity can be integrated into brain health advocacy and dementia prevention.

“The fellowship has shown me that art is not just for self-expression, but for building empathy and making conversations possible where words alone might fail.” Kiggundu sees his work as connective tissue, linking people, disciplines, and generations. At his Kiggundu Art Studio, he runs workshops and mentorships for emerging and underrepresented creatives. Through Firesidecharts Lab, he co-hosts a podcast and leads Elders Creative Circles, creative gatherings for seniors over 60, aimed at amplifying the message of creative aging.

He says, “When elders share their stories, it’s like opening a book you didn’t know existed. It’s wisdom you can’t Google.” He also co-founded Streetlights Uganda, empowering street children through art. And he dreams of an Artist Retreat Centre outside Kampala, “a place for rest, reflection, and cross-generational knowledge sharing. To stand still long enough.”

Walking through Mindscapes, a guest at the opening told him, “I like how you paint the brain and not make it look scary, but rather a metaphor of reflection.” For the artist, the measure of success is not in ticket numbers or social media posts, but in the quiet moments where a viewer lingers, caught between their own past and the canvas before them. Even there, thousands of kilometres from home, Uganda is in Kiggundu’s work, in the earth tones, in the woven textures, in the way his pieces invite conversation rather than conclusion.

He says, “I carry my roots everywhere. The red soil, the voices of elders, the quiet moments by the fire—those are all in my paintings.

They remind me that art can be both personal and universal.”

As Mindscapes continues at UCSF’s Gallery 190 until August 22nd, less a set of paintings than open doorways. Some lead to Uganda’s red soil and evening fires, others to the delicate terrain of the human mind.

“Memories don’t stay in frames,” Kiggundu says. “They move with us.” And as visitors leave, carrying fragments of his work, it’s clear his brushstrokes still speak the language of home, stitching Kampala to California, and hearts across continents.