Sometimes age comes without wisdom

Today in Japan, it is Respect for the Aged Day. Wikipedia describes it as a public holiday to honour the wisdom, experience, and contributions of older adults and express gratitude for their invaluable role in society, and celebrate their longevity and vitality. Back home in Uganda, it is back to school Monday, a day to kick off a week of hustle and bustle of returning the children to school for the third term of the school calendar.

I do not know of anything sadder than aging with no wisdom or contribution to society or one’s circle of influence. It is true what Oscar Wilde says that with age comes wisdom, but sometimes age comes alone. Many people shun being referred to as aged or old or elderly, or fossils if you like. For many, it is an insult, and they will take serious offence when it is implied that they are old or aging. Especially the other gender.

Some people have decided that they shall forever be sweet 16. Which is okay, I guess. Especially if we are talking about being young at heart. Physical age itself should not be offensive at all. But tell that to some of our leaders in the political theatre or some of our dear athletes, and you will be given a serving of side eye for days. Oh, did I mention the civil servants who used to adjust their dates of birth just so their retirement dates can be delayed, if even for just a little longer?

What we should dread, me thinks, is aging like mwenge bigere, with absolutely no wisdom. Just squeaky bones, but nothing of value to add to the world. Okay, if you have no value to add to others, at least learn from your experiences. Imagine making the same mistakes 49 years later.

It is such a tragedy. I am afraid that no poverty alleviation programme or international criminal court confirmation of charges hearing can help you. One day, we will all experience full fossilisation, but the trick is to make the journey to that stage in life count. I pray that God will give you strength and useful company for it. These days, social media is full of knowledge and wisdom merchants dishing out life instructions on finance, marriage, work, and health, business in podcasts, blogs, vlogs, and newspaper columns (ahem!), instruction manuals, biographies, keynote speeches, and paid-for masterclasses.

Wisdom, I think, would be being able see through them. To take the things said in these spaces with a Sino truck of salt. For me, I think my problem would be in failing to learn lessons that life brings fast and well enough in order not to fall in the same spot.

So help me God. Anyway back to the elderly in our lives and respecting them. But first a disclaimer; if all of you are all fossils in your organisation because you have decided that tweyagala feka feka atayagala agende and that youngins are a threat to you because of all their wild ideas and their fresh bright eyes, this article is not for you. Just stay there in your zinjathropus cave, grunting with each other’s arthritis and making fire with rocks.

To the rest of us though, you do not have to be Japanese or wait for September 12 to respect the aged in your circle. I know, they come with a boatload of needs and demands, the Baganda call it entondo, but so what? It is simply the circle of life. Celebrate, respect, honour, cleverly and respectfully refuse to be manipulated by them, and also sympathise with those for whom age came alone.

For the really hard ones to love or respect, at least tolerate or exercise some civility. And if thou art advanced in age like I am, please respect and honour thyself. Have you ever seen a 1947 Chevel Blanc sold at Mama Gundi’s kafunda? Please acknowledge and enjoy your golden season and allow others to honour you. Also, step aside, banange.

It will not kill you. Something else will. Humbly accept your SAGE funds in peace. Whatever you do, please get some wisdom. Okay, at least have someone wiser than you in your regularly dialled phone contacts. Happy Respect for the Aged Day, and enjoy school fees week. [email protected]



