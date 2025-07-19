Stretching the fabric of our literary expectations to go a glorious past

Do you remember Transition Magazine in the 1960s and 1970s? You were not an embryo then, were you? Okay. Let’s assume you are so young, but an old soul. By this token, you are mature beyond your years. Now, let’s look at out how the past intersects with the present to remind us of a future we are not going to forget. That future is literary. It harks back to when the Transition magazine was established in 1961 by Rajat Neogy as Transition Magazine: An International Review. It was published from 1961 to 1976 in various countries on the African continent, and since 1991 in the United States. The latest Transition Magazine is online, in its entirety for Ugandan readers. It is subtitled The Magazine of Africa and the Diaspora. This focal point stretches the fabric of our literary expectations to go a glorious past when writers mattered and what they made matter shaped narratives.

This is the reason why Transition Magazine was adored by writers. The readers, meanwhile, felt they were part of something special. And, indeed, they were. In 1968, the New York Times called Transition “Africa’s slickest, sprightliest, and occasionally sexiest magazine.” In 1992, just after the magazine came to the US, Susan Sontag selected two essays from Transition for inclusion in Best Americans Essays. “Only two?” quipped Henry Louis Gates. Jr. in an article for Harvard Magazine, heralding the resurrection of the historic magazine. Being called ‘slick’, ‘sprightly’ and ‘sexy’ in one line is not merely an alliterative play on words, it is street cred that comes in threes. Just like all the best things do. They really keep things together. Imagine, for instance, a triangle losing the power of its three sides and three angles.

Without the three vertices (corners) where the sides meet, there would be structural instability, misunderstanding of complex concepts, and the kind of yoga practice that will leave you looking a drunken ballerina. In yoga, by the by, the Triangle Pose (Trikonasana) offers a range of physical and mental benefits, including improved balance, flexibility, and stress reduction. Basically, it brings things that benefit you together. Just like solidarities. That is why this current edition of the Transition is called Solidarities. In the words of its editorial: T137 Solidarities couldn’t be timelier. Reading about the historical solidarities of the Diaspora, which continue through the present moment, gives solace and inspires the hope and courage needed for global resistance. Solidarities starts off with anti-apartheid activist Xolela Mangcu’s consideration not only of Black vs. Black solidarity but also of White solidarities that arise during periods of intense globalism. His analysis offers both a warning and a call to action.

Read on for an essay on neighbourhood resistance to gentrification through the reactivation of forgotten African American spaces; a history of the solidarity between the African Diaspora and Palestinians; a definition and discussion of passive eugenics as practiced by the Brazilian government to “whiten” the country and the Afro-Brazilian resistance to that quiet, systematic erasure; and a mapping of the musical connections that cross the Atlantic and gave rise to the blues. That is only the beginning of this extraordinary issue. Personal accounts follow. One author attends a gathering of Tijani Muslims in Harlem, a sect that is centered in Senegal but has a global reach, including a large following of African Americans. In another, read about the friendship between migrants trying to stay in the US through arranged marriages and other means.” I wish I could copy and paste the entire magazine here. However, that would not be so good for the rest of this Saturday paper. Instead, I will ask you to get yourself this edition.



