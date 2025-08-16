The Corrupt, the Quick and the Dead: Fun tinged with a touch of danger

As sure as the morning mist is chased away by the remains of the day, trouble stalks much of our existence. Especially in Kampala. This city is not simple. It will turn your life upside down and the right side up, in an instant.

One second you are laughing all the way to the bank, the next you find that there is precious little to laugh or smile about. At least this is what this novel tells us. It is by E. Tumusiime Rushedge (1941-2008).

You recall the so-called Old Fox, don’t you? Sure, you do. He wrote a Sunday Vision column called, er, The Old Fox. If memory serves, he was also called Tom Rush. A clever play on his forename and surname. His escapades were unforgettable. He could have been the first black James Bond. But he had a Licence To Chill, not to kill.

Known as a jack of all trades and a master of all, the man was not “simple.”

He ate life with a life-size spoon and then pulled an Oliver Twist by asking for more. A supremely gifted scribbler, The Old Fox was in real life a surgeon, pilot, writer, pianist, cartoonist and humourist.

Bursting onto the scene like a force of nature, The Old Fox was wily as can be. In the 1970s, when media commentators such as The Old Fox were coming up missing thanks to the murderous capriciousness of the Idi Amin regime, he rolled out his Ekanya cartoons. His Rabelaisian wit coupled by his temerity to buck boundaries and keen sense of fun gave many Ugandan readers a vicariously ribald stake in his writings.

They felt they were reliving them with him. In the book, The Corrupt, the Quick and the Dead, one is reminded of Tom Rush’s inimitable storytelling nous. This time, though, it is light-hearted fun tinged with more than a touch of sheer danger. It is really swashbuckling stuff, bound to reel you in and hold you hostage until you have completed reading the book. Let’s get to it, then. In summary, naturally.

Poisoned at a bar on the orders of his wife, and admitted to hospital in critical condition, city tycoon Festo Sempa will not die alone, his condition notwithstanding. Desperate to have a baby boy, Sempa has bedded a string of girls---from barmaids, town whores, his secretaries, to new office recruits acting friendly when life was normal, all turn into something else in that single night he’s poisoned.

Each with interests to protect, and unrestrained, the women go at each other. The men employed in his businesses are not left behind either; they dash for his women, his wealth or both. The police have a dangerous maze to unravel; Sempa has a life to save and business empire to sustain. You are corrupt, quick or dead---and the winner will have the last laugh.Set in Kampala and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Mombasa and Seychelles and told with impeccable humour, this story makes for a breathtaking narrative. With the characters’ lives on the line most of the time, it is strewn with theft, sex, corruption, murder and lies. Are you still with us? Good, how was that for size?

The fluency of the author’s pen is bound to leave you spellbound. And that is an understatement. The dark underbelly of life that he probes with this yarn is nothing short of exhilarating. They don’t make ‘em like The Old Fox anymore. We are just all too polite and politically correct. Not Tom Rush. The only thing he got perfectly correct were his stories and this one is no exception.

About book

Title: The Corrupt, the Quick and the Dead

Author: Tumusiime E. Rushedge

Price: Shs30,000

Availability: African Studies Bookstore

Pages: 324

Published: 2012