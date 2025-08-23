On May 16, 2025, the government of Uganda, through the Ministry of Internal Affairs, published The Forensic and Scientific Analytical Services Bill in the Bills Supplement of the Uganda Gazette. The objective of the Bill is to provide for the regulation of forensic and scientific analytical services in the country. The Bill seeks to designate the Government Analytical Laboratory as the national referral laboratory for forensic and analytical services, as well as the National Poison Information Centre, and to designate the Department of Inspection and Legal Services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs as the regulator of forensic and scientific analytical services.

Through the Bill, the government seeks to provide for (regulate) the collection, taking and use of body samples for investigative purposes. The Bill aims at addressing existing gaps in the regulation of forensic and scientific services in the Uganda. It has been observed that currently, there is no legal framework governing these services, nor does Uganda have a national poison information centre to analyse and disseminate information on poisons and poisoning incidents. The justification of the Bill is that forensic and scientific analytical services in Uganda lack a clear regulatory structure. While the Government Analytical Laboratory based in Wandegeya, Kampala, and under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has, over the years, served and continues to serve as the primary provider of forensic and scientific analytical services, it is not officially designated as the national referral centre for forensic and scientific analytical services.

The Bill further gives a justification that the absence of a dedicated regulatory body has hindered the effective oversight and development of forensic and scientific analytical services in Uganda, making it difficult to establish standards, ensure quality control and promote growth in the sector. The Forensic and Scientific Analytical Services Bill, 2025, aims to remedy these defects by establishing a comprehensive framework for forensic and scientific services in Uganda. The Bill seeks to regulate forensic and scientific analytical services, formally establish the Government Analytical Laboratory and designate it as the national referral centre for forensic and analytical services.

Additionally, the Bill provides for the designation of the Department of Inspection and Legal Services, with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as the regulator of forensic and analytical services. The Bill also outlines the procedures for the collection, handling and use of samples for investigative purposes. The Bill, in addition, designates the Government Analytical Laboratory (GAL) as the national poison centre. By implementing these provisions, it is hoped that the Bill will enhance the delivery of a broad range of scientific-analytical, forensic and advisory services. These improvements, hopefully, will support fair and effective legal proceedings, strengthen environmental health and safety measures and contribute to the overall administration of justice in Uganda.

On October 4, 2024. The Uganda Gazette published a similar Bill, The Forensic Evidence Bill, which provides for a comprehensive forensic science service for Uganda, establish the Government Analytical Laboratory (The Directorate) as the regulatory body for forensic and scientific analytical services in the country and empower the GAL to establish the National Poison Control Centre, establish the National DNA database and regulate industrial and consumer chemicals The Forensic Evidence Bill was designed to address the gaps in other laws in the country, especially as the analytical scientific and forensic services in the country have had no clear structure of regulation.

The absence of a clear structure relating to the regulation of these services, it was observed, had been detrimental to justice delivery. The Bill was, therefore, meant to enhance the provision of a wide range of analytical scientific services, as well as forensic and advisory services that were to be used for effective legal proceedings to dispense justice and safeguard the environmental health and safety of people. On February 13, the Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Gen David Muhoozi, unexpectedly withdrew the Forensic Evidence Bill, 2024, throwing Parliament into chaos. The Bill, which was meant to strengthen forensic science in Uganda, had attracted, in equal measure, both praise and criticism. Some Members of Parliament were visibly frustrated and questioned why the government had backtracked on such a critical piece of legislation.

The minister said the Bill was withdrawn after extensive consultations; it had become obvious that some aspects of the Bill needed to be reviewed and refined. The minister told the House that the Bill was not dead but had only been withdrawn to make improvements. One of the biggest shortcomings of the Forensic Evidence Bill was that its structure had combined several important national functions in a single institution, which appeared to be placing too much burden on a single institution. An important recommendation by a key stakeholder was that the whole structure of the Bill needed revision to align it with existing laws and policies, including the constitutional mandate of the Uganda Police Force.

The Forensic Evidence Bill 2024 designated the Directorate of the Government Analytical Laboratories as the national referral forensics and analytical laboratory, as well as the regulator of forensic services in Uganda. It was noted that the combination of the functions of a regulator and a service provider in the same institution was likely to lead to regulatory bias, conflict of interest, and inefficiency within the regulatory function. The Forensic and Scientific Analytical Services Bill, 2025, has attempted to cure this defect by designating the Department of Inspection and Legal Services of the Ministry of Internal affairs as the regulator of forensic and scientific analytical services in Uganda.

Key stakeholders have been invited by the Clerk to Parliament to meet with the Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs to consider the Forensic and Scientific Analytical Services Bill, 2025. The meetings are ongoing. One stakeholder observed that the Forensic and Analytical Services Bill, 2025, has all the footprints and skeletons of the Forensic Evidence Bill, 2024, and some of the challenges that the former Bill faced have not been adequately addressed in the new Bill. To the stakeholder, there may have been inadequate and inappropriate consultations before the new bill was drafted. It is important that an effective law should address specific issues and solve particular problems.

Appropriate research should have been carried out before the Forensic and Scientific Analytical Services Bill, 2025, was drafted to tease out the specific issues so that these are comprehensively and specifically addressed and based on evidence. It is also imperative that relevant stake holders are consulted and consensus arrived at even before a Bill is drafted in order to avoid costly withdrawals of or failure to ascend to such Bills. And it is vital that the scope of forensic services be understood for effective regulation.

