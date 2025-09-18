The price Lauren is paying for a better future

Lauren Ajambo left Uganda on May 18, 2024, just two months before completing her Mass Communication and Journalism degree at Kampala International University. The decision was not driven by impulse or greed, but born out of despair. Her final year had become a nightmare of unpaid tuition and missing academic marks. “Yes, I could recover the missing marks by filling out the required form,” she says, “but where would I find the money to clear my tuition debt?”

With no clear path to graduation and no means to settle her school dues, she chose to abandon the sinking ship of her academic dreams and set her sights abroad.

Losing hope and planning an escape

Determined to change her fate, Ajambo began working at her sister’s shop and saved every shilling she could. Once she raised enough for a passport, she approached her stepmother, who not only gave her the green light but connected her to a labour export company. However, one major obstacle stood in her way, her father. “Being the overprotective man he is, he did not trust anything he had heard about Saudi Arabia,” she recalls. The media had painted the Middle East in terrifying colours, with stories of abuse, mysterious deaths, and maids who never made it back home.

Each time Ajambo brought up the idea of leaving, her father brushed it off. “We shall see, we shall talk later,” he would say, never fully addressing the topic. One evening, determined to be heard, Ajambo and her stepmother sat him down after dinner, armed with her passport and medical documents to show just how serious she was. He warned her about what could happen to girls like her abroad. But Ajambo’s resolve was unshaken. “Death and suffering are everywhere,” she remembers telling him. “Please, Baba, let me go and do something for myself.” After many tears and heartfelt pleading, he finally gave her his blessing.

Life at the recruitment agency

From the moment she stepped into the recruitment agency, Ajambo knew her journey would be far from easy. Alongside dozens of other young women, she underwent a two-month training programme that included lessons in basic Arabic, as well as cleaning and cooking. “We were trained to be obedient and polite, just like puppies,” she says. “They told us to always be soft-spoken with our bosses.” The agency’s hostel was overcrowded and poorly managed; three women had to share a single 3x6 mattress. “We ate posho and beans for lunch every day.

Breakfast and supper were up to us,” she recalls. The food was often inedible, forcing her to rely on friends and relatives to send her money for a decent meal. “I cried every night,” she admits. “But what was the point of staying behind when I had nothing?” Ajambo believes the agency cared only about the payment they would receive once each girl was placed successfully. So, when her name was finally read out, she felt an overwhelming sense of relief. “Some women stayed at the agency much longer because they had not passed the interview,” she says.

The long flight and new life

On arrival, Ajambo was received by the local recruitment agency and taken to an accommodation centre, where she met other Ugandan girls. “They welcomed me, gave me a warm bath and food. It was tasteless, but I was starving,” she recalls. Not long after, she was told that her employer’s representative had come for her. She was overjoyed; not everyone gets placed so quickly. “Some girls spend months at the accommodation waiting to be placed in a home,” she says. Her boss’ sister came to pick her up. “She was so kind, I mistook her for my employer,” Ajambo says with a smile. Since her actual boss was away on vacation, she stayed at the guardian’s home for a while.

The house she was eventually assigned to clean turned out to be a massive three-storey villa. “I was terrified at first,” she admits. “But with time, I have learnt to manage my work. The house is just too big.” Her daily routine begins after a light breakfast, which she appreciates. “I had heard about maids who are completely starved,” she says. Still, her employer follows a strict meal timetable. But nothing compares to the holy month of Ramadan. “I loathe Ramadan,” she confesses. “We wake up as early as 5am and go to bed close to the next day.” During this period, her employer constantly hosts family and friends. Ajambo is expected to prepare several meals a day, serve endless rounds of tea, and keep the massive house spotless For now, however, Ajambo remains in Saudi Arabia, her hands raw, her back tired, but her dream intact.

Dream deferred

Lauren Ajambo describes Ramathan as the worst time of the year. She gets barely two hours of sleep and spends the rest of the time moving from one chore to the next. Children visiting the home, scatter garbage everywhere, and her efforts to clean are quickly undone. “There are days I do not use my phone for 12 hours because by the time I finish working, I am too tired to even talk.” Her social life has grown distant, but her determination remains. She continues saving every coin she earns, hoping to return home and complete her studies someday. “I still want to be a journalist,” she says, her voice steady despite the exhaustion.



