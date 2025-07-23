The untamed passion of Civy Tumusiime

As dawn breaks over Murchison Falls National Park, mist floats above the savannah like a slow-moving whisper. Somewhere in the golden stillness, a herd of elephants nudges its way through the grass, led by a matriarch whose movements seem guided by ancestral memory. To many, this is nature in its wildest and most beautiful form. To Civy Tumusiime, this is home where her aspirations come to life in purpose. “I feel alive when I am here,” she says, her voice carrying the calm conviction of someone who has found her calling. Tumusiime is not just a visitor in the world of wilderness but she is rather its steward and ambassador. As the chairperson of the Association of Uganda Tour Operators (AUTO), she is at the helm of an industry that serves as both the heartbeat of Uganda’s economy and the gateway to its soul.

She wears the hats of a tour operator and safari entrepreneur under Acacia Safaris, a lodge director of Pakuba Safari Lodge and affiliates, Four Gorillas Lodge and Mbogo Lodge, a mentor, advocate, and dreamer. And her journey, as the safari trails she treads, is full of twists, beauty and grit. Her childhood is rooted in curiosity and earth. Born in the undulating highlands of western Uganda, Tumusiime’s earliest years were a sensory education. Her home was surrounded by the smells of dew-drenched banana plantations, the rhythmic sounds of birds announcing the dawn, and the deep greens of rain-fed foliage. But it was the journeys with her father- road trips into Uganda’s rural interior that planted in her the desire to explore more deeply. “He would take us off the beaten path,” she remembers fondly, “to places where the roads ended and nature began.”

These were not luxury trips. Sometimes, they involved walking through muddy trails, crossing rivers on foot, or sleeping under star-laden skies. But they gave her something more valuable than comfort- they gave her context. “I learnt that Uganda is not just Kampala or Mbarara,” she says. “It is the mountain gorillas in Bwindi (south-western Uganda), the roaring Murchison Falls (northern Uganda), the crested cranes in wetlands, and the cultures that keep our stories alive.” The exposure in her formative years bred in her a conviction that would enable her to turn a passion into a profession. Tumusiime’s professional journey began in hospitality and corporate administration, but her heart never strayed far from the wild.

Joining the business

With time, her fascination with travel and culture matured into vision. She took a bold leap and founded her own safari company, focusing on tailored, immersive travel experiences that centred not just the traveller but the local communities. That was only the beginning. Today, she runs eco-lodges in Uganda’s most stunning conservation areas. These aren’t just havens for tourists; they are community-powered hubs. Every thatched roof, and carved stool tells a story, crafted by local hands, guided by heritage. “I wanted my lodges to reflect Uganda’s soul, not just accommodate people,” she says. “From the food to the furniture, everything is local.”

The lodges employ dozens of people from surrounding villages, offering training in hospitality, guiding, conservation, and crafts. Tumusiime is passionate about ensuring that tourism does not become extractive, but empowering. “Tourism must leave people better than it found them,” she insists. In her current role as chairperson of the Association of Tour Operators (AUTO), she represents more than 300 tour operators across Uganda. It is a job that requires a delicate balance of diplomacy, industry foresight, and unshakable commitment to ethics. Whether she’s speaking at an international tourism conference, lobbying Parliament for better park infrastructure, or sitting cross-legged with community elders in Karamoja, Tumusiime brings the same energy; listen, learn, lead. “Tourism is not just about marketing,” she says.

“It is about people, policies, and purpose.” During the Covid-19 pandemic, when Uganda’s tourism sector was on its knees, she emerged as a lighthouse in the storm. She coordinated relief discussions, spearheaded awareness campaigns, and developed safety protocols that helped jumpstart local travel. While the world locked down, she looked inward- and launched a powerful domestic tourism campaign to encourage Ugandans to explore their own backyard. “For so long, we sold Uganda to foreigners. But our own people did not know what lay beyond their home districts.” The campaign worked. Ugandans began flocking to the national parks, cultural sites, and hidden retreats. A new appreciation for homegrown beauty was born.





Mentoring Beneath her polished professionalism lies a deeply nurturing spirit. Over the years, Tumusiime has mentored dozens of young women- many from underprivileged backgrounds- into becoming guides, lodge managers, and entrepreneurs. She understands that access, not ability, is often what stands in the way of potential. “There was a time when tourism was a man’s world,” she reflects. “But now, young women are finding their voices in it.” One of her mentees, Sylvia, now manages a lodge in Kisoro. Another, Aisha, started a community tourism cooperative in Kibale. She speaks of them with the pride of a mother eagle watching her fledglings soar. “It’s not just about giving someone a job,” she says. “It’s about giving them a compass.”

She is a woman of the wild. If you ask Tumusiime what her favourite part of the job is, her answer might surprise you. “It’s the moment when a guest sees a lion in the wild for the first time,” she says, eyes sparkling. “They go silent. The wild strips you of everything- your ego, your expectations. You’re just… there. Witnessing.” She has an almost poetic relationship with the wild. She speaks of leopards with reverence- “mysterious, elegant, and fierce”- and knows the bird calls of the Albertine Rift by memory. She recalls one night in Kidepo National Park, where under a vault of stars, a group of international tourists and local Karimojong warriors sat around a fire, sharing songs and stories. “That night, language did not matter. Culture did. Humanity did.” Her eyes are now on the horizon. Looking ahead, the safari entrepreneur is working on a digital storytelling project that will allow schools across Uganda to experience national parks through immersive virtual safaris.

She wants children in urban slums and rural hamlets alike to know what a shoebill stork looks like, to hear the trumpeting of an elephant, to feel part of something vast and wondrous. “If we want to protect our parks, we must first make our people fall in love with them,” she says. She is also in the early stages of launching a foundation to support young tourism entrepreneurs- providing seed funding, training, and mentorship to ideas that could revolutionize the industry. She is an advocate of keeping Ugandan beauty relevant in a world that often moves too fast. Tumusiime has chosen to walk the wild path- one slow, sure step at a time. And in doing so, she is not just leading an industry, she is shaping a legacy. [email protected]

Exposure