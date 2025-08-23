Time to get a refinement of our political possibilities

Here is a brief description of what you will find in this book. Wait a minute. Let’s do that again. This time, without the bland introduction. We’ll just let the book speak for itself. “Nasser Road is nicknamed ‘Uganda’s Silicon Valley’. Strategically located near Kampala’s commercial and political centres, this narrow street crammed with bustling arcades forms the heart of the city’s printing trade. It is also a byword for creative and fraudulent paperwork; from identity cards to university degrees, a convincing replica of just about any official document can be acquired at Nasser Road,” the book begins. Then, boom: “This publication pays tribute to one of the street’s most commercially successful products, a constantly updated series of posters depicting politicians and well-known personalities as superheroes.

These locally-created icons feature images of prominent figures such as Saddam Hussein, Osama Bin Laden or Muammar Gaddafi, each transformed into RoboCop-like figures, ready for combat. The artworks are both decorative and political, telling the story of the common man’s struggle against the might of Western imperialism, with international villains celebrated as anti-heroes.” RoboCop is a movie about a cop who gets shot up badly by hardcopy criminals. He dies, but not really. Since he is stitched back together, as it were, into a super cop that happens to be a robot. Imagine, if you will, somebody like Ibrahim Ssemujju’s head being superimposed on RoboCop’s muscular metal body.

The government would shrink away at his approach and possibly Kizza Besigye would be free. You see, the object of such images is not to falsify the record. It is to magnify one’s imagination, expanding it to include make-believe in the shape of the fanciful and politically incorrect. It allows you to dare to dream about what was hitherto undreamed of. Because with this leap of perception into the realm of our inner consciousness, beyond any random neurological event, we get a refinement of our political possibilities. On page 15, we see Idi Amin as Uganda’s icon of protest as depicted by these rather outlandishly creative images. As a charismatic and imposing personality, Amin is tailor-made for such images. Imagine his self-indulgent smile being the smile of Rambo. There almost seems to be zero incongruity there. Amin and Rambo are equally admired as icons of protest.

John Rambo as the fictional Vietnam war veteran, who returns home to America after the Vietnam war hoping for a hero’s welcome. All he receives is a cold shoulder and a reminder that his kind are not what the country requires. Amin, on the other hand, is described in this book by the late Ali Mazrui thus: “He had that profoundly dialectical quality of heroic evil. And whether one applauded the heroism or lamented or denounced the evil depended upon one’s priorities. In other words, Amin’s significance in the 1970s was more positively in international affairs than in domestic affairs.

The degree to which the Third World was ready at times to forgive his domestic excesses provided he remained in resistance to the mighty, was indicative of a major moral cleavage between the northern hemisphere of the affluent and southern hemisphere of the exploited and underprivileged.” Create a calendar and slap Amin’s image on it as Iron Man and trust me, you have a winner. By the way, I would go with Gaddafi as erstwhile American action hero, Tommy Lee. The two men looked alike, especially in the Gaddafi’s sunset years. To feature Gaddafi in a Men In Black would jazz up both Gaddafi and Lee’s appeal. It’s artistic alchemy, which shores up the artistic license found in this wonderful publication. Which was, drums please, printed on Nasser Road itself.



