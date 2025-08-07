Tiperu carries Uganda’s spirit to the world

She does not always introduce herself readily, especially to strangers. Reserved and observant, Nusura Tiperu prefers to understand people before sharing too much of herself. But when she does open up, she speaks with quiet confidence, the calm assurance of someone who has lived many lives in one. She is a daughter of a soldier, a child of Uganda’s revolutionary transition, a trailblazer for youth and women in politics, and now, a seasoned diplomat representing Uganda in the Republic of Turkey. To her, Uganda is more than a birthplace. It is the Pearl of Africa, a land that shaped her values, leadership, and purpose.

Revolutionary spirit

Born in Abuku Village, now part of Koboko District, Tiperu was raised in the Mbuya Military Barracks, where her father, Mahmood Buga, served in the Uganda Army. After his military service, he transitioned into business, but in 1996, he was tragically killed during the insurgency in northern Uganda. His death forced her to “mature” quickly. “He was our breadwinner. When I lost him, I had to ‘grow up’ quickly,” she says, recalling the emotional impact. Though he had little formal education, he often told her: “My daughter will read the books I have not, build the house I never built, and drive the car I never drove.” That legacy of hope became her fuel.

Related Nusura Tiperu sent to Ankara as Museveni appoints new ambassadors National



Young trailblazer

At just 19, Tiperu made history as Uganda’s youngest-ever Member of Parliament (MP) at the time. Five years later, she became the country’s first National Female Youth MP under the 1995 Constitution. She travelled across the country, from Kisoro to Kapchorwa, absorbing Uganda’s diversity and grounding her public service in lived experience. She would go on to serve as MP for Yumbe District and spend a decade as a Member of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala), building a solid record of regional engagement and leadership.

Clear in purpose

Her years at Eala sharpened her understanding of East Africa, its tensions, opportunities, and dreams. Tiperu approaches leadership with restraint and resolve, believing in measured speech and a steady hand during turbulence. “It is about calm but measured words,” she notes. “No situation is too big for me. I have seen the worst.” Avoiding controversy is intentional. She has learnt that words can be dangerous if carelessly used. She credits the Movement System and the mentorship of President Museveni and his comrades for grounding her political discipline and sense of duty.

Her diplomatic mission

Now Uganda’s Ambassador to Turkey, she sees her role as more than professional; it is deeply personal. She represents not just a government but a people, a culture, and a national promise. “You are not just an individual. You are Uganda,” she says. In Ankara, she promotes Uganda as a rising hub in sectors such as agriculture, health, infrastructure, and energy. She collaborates with the Uganda Development Corporation and the ministries of Finance and that of Foreign Affairs to position Uganda for strategic partnerships. Inspired by Turkey’s industrial city of Konya, which houses nine massive industrial parks with more than 400 factories each, Tiperu envisions Uganda charting a similar path of industrial transformation.

Health partnerships

She is advancing health cooperation too. Turkey is Uganda’s second most preferred medical destination after India. With growing collaborations between hospitals, Ugandan doctors are being trained, diagnostic tools are shared, and the foundation is being laid for cancer treatment centres at home.

Trade, textiles, and coffee

Tiperu is equally invested in trade. Turkish-Ugandan exchange in textiles and machinery is growing. And coffee, Uganda’s prized export, has become a special focus. “We have aggressively marketed Ugandan coffee here,” she says. However, she notes that many deals see the coffee routed to Europe, highlighting Turkey’s strategic location as a trade bridge between continents.

Easing travel

Visa facilitation has also improved. While Ugandans still need visas to Turkey, the process has been streamlined through the Turkish Route Visa Office in Kampala. The embassy supports applicants, even though final decisions rest with Turkish authorities. Meanwhile, Turkish citizens enjoy Uganda’s digital e-visa system, enabling them to travel for tourism, business, or to access the East African regional visa covering Uganda, Kenya, and Rwanda. Tiperu believes simplified mobility boosts growth in education, tourism, health, and agriculture.

Championing tourism

Tourism is one of the areas she champions with passion. She sees it not just as a celebration of beauty, but as an economic driver that brings income directly into communities. “Tourism is not just beauty, it is economics,” she explains. “When a tourist visits, they pay for crafts, hotels, food, and culture. That money goes straight into people’s hands.” At international expos, she showcases documentaries about Uganda’s natural wonders, from Bwindi and Murchison Falls to the Nile and Mount Elgon.

She supports Ugandan tour operators in attending expos in Turkey and helps them secure multiple-entry visas to link with the country’s 15,000-plus tour agencies. She also partners with global travel influencers with audiences as large as 30 million to promote gorilla trekking, local cuisine, and Uganda’s unique biodiversity. And she never forgets the people preserving it. “Uganda Wildlife Authority are heroes,” she says. “It takes courage and commitment to protect our wildlife. Their vigilance preserves our species and our story,” she adds. From Parliament to diplomacy, from Koboko to Ankara, Tiperu continues to tell Uganda’s story with grace, clarity, and unwavering resolve. She is not just carrying Uganda’s flag abroad; she is carrying its soul.

Longing for home

Despite her pride in serving abroad, Tiperu misses Uganda, especially its food. She fondly recalls matooke, kalo (millet bread), and tea with lemon grass. Her mother once visited Ankara and, after realising there was no matooke, she joked she would return home early. But her yearning is not just culinary. Family policy currently bars children above 18 from living with diplomatic parents, which means her older children cannot reside with her in Ankara. She hopes Parliament will review this limitation, arguing that service to the nation should not come at the cost of family unity.

“A 20-year-old student is still your child,” she says. “They still need you.”



