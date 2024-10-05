Traversing valleys and scaling mountains

Title: Guarded by Grace: A Memoir of Mixed Fortunes.

Author: Charles Sabune

Availability: Aristoc Bookshop

Pages: 240

Published: To be released next month

Charles Sabune's memoir, Guarded by Grace: A Memoir of Mixed Fortunes, is a compelling narrative that reads like an outline of a captivating film.

Born to a Ugandan clergyman and a peasant mother in Shyira, Rwanda, Sabune’s early life was marked by upheaval. His family was forced to flee Rwanda, following the ethnic violence of 1959, returning home to Uganda. After their return, they settled first in Kisoro, before moving to Mengo, where they lived for the next 40 years.

The pivotal moment in Sabune's life came in 1973 when, at the age of 17, he visited his brother’s shop. There, a chance encounter with an army officer offered him a life-altering opportunity: the chance to take over a glass business previously owned by one of the Asian families expelled by Idi Amin's regime. This unexpected offer would set the course for a profound transformation in his fortunes and life’s path. In 1976, he and his brothers established the Ange Noir nightclub, originally named Black Angel, as a vibrant hub for nightlife in Kampala. The club quickly became a popular destination, offering music, entertainment, and a space for social gathering. In 1974, while enroute to the USA for holiday, he was quarantined in Cairo for three days for violating yellow fever protocols.

Tragically, the 1970s also marked a dark period for his family, beginning with the loss of his mother and one brother to illness. Another brother was killed by State Research Agents. His sister and her two sons were also killed by a careless driver—a high-ranking government official who showed no remorse. The sorrow continued into the 1990s, when his other sister, her husband, and their child were killed during the Rwandan genocide. The year 1990 was one of his worst years; he lost his glass business, his building, and his nightclub, Ange Noir, while also facing significant family challenges. However, despite all these hardships, he did not break—lingering in the shadows was a guardian angel.

Undoubtedly, engaging in sports especially lawn tennis was a source of comfort during trying times, playing a significant role in maintaining his relatively good health. The physical activity, camaraderie, and enjoyment that sports provided positively contributed to his overall well-being and resilience in the face of numerous challenges.He deeply regrets that his vision of fatherhood did not align with reality, and wherever he has faltered, he carries a profound sense of remorse. His other regret is the failure, whether intentional or unintentional, to express gratitude to those who have supported him throughout his journey.





As he brings his reflections to a close, he expresses deep gratitude to God for His abundant blessings. Throughout nearly 70 years of life, he has experienced His presence in every circumstance, whether in times of struggle or triumph, traversing valleys and scaling mountains. The author is writing his memoirs to preserve his family's heritage for future generations, offering insight into his roots and experiences. Additionally, he seeks to highlight the presence of divine guidance through a guardian angel in his life's journey. Finally, he aims to emphasise the power of resilience, showing how overcoming adversity can make one stronger.