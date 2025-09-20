Tripp casts a spotlight on Museveni’s hybrid economic system

What do you find at the intersection of authoritarianism and democratisation? Possibly the mongrelisiation of a given political dispensation, perhaps? This syncretic approach to governance, as it were, is what the book Museveni's Uganda: Paradoxes of Power in a Hybrid Regime (Challenge and Change in African Politics) is about.

Written with scholarly illumination by Aili Mari Tripp, a Professor of Political Science and Gender and Women's Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, we see a Museveni government fraught with contradictions. The author dubs it a hybrid system. However, one might ponder, are any systems wholly of one orientation?

Governments differ according to the extent to which they intervene in the running of the state. The definition of a regime, which is the sum of the rules and regulations which guide and guard its governing, owes a lot to its mechanics as opposed to orthodoxies.

The National Resistance Movement INRM) is no different in this regard. We must recall that even NRM’s economic policies were hybridized. Point Number 10 of the NRM’s 10 Point Programme is devoted to” Following an economic strategy of a mixed economy.”

One wonders how NRM was deemed Marxist. Although Karl Marx never explicitly discussed a mixed economy, his analysis implies that mixed economies are a form of capitalism, characterized by private ownership of the means of production resulting in grossly unequal capital accumulation and the exploitation of labour.

“He was commended for his almost single-minded pursuit of economic growth, fiscal discipline, and the free market. He restructured the civil service and improved civil service wages.

He retrenched large sections of the armed forces, privatized parastatal companies, and returned confiscated properties to Asians who had been ousted by Idi Amin in 1972.

Museveni also undertook currency reform and raised producer prices on export crops. Gradually the economy got back on its feet and growth rates took off as inflation dropped,” the author writes.

In other words, Mr Museveni embraced neoliberal economic policies punctuated by private-sector growth with minimal government intervention. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank espouse neoliberal economics. That should tell you that president Museveni’s hybrid is only one insofar as the World Bank and IMF permit.

President Museveni. PHOTO/COURTESY

Museveni himself defined this system as a means of harnessing the selfishness of the individual to benefit the aspirations of the collective. It is a form of syncretism because its attempts to nail capitalists’ colors to a communitarian mast.

Frantz Fanon, who Mr. Museveni relied on for much of his earlier ideological footwork, blended concepts in similar fashion, particularly psychoanalysis and Marxism, to create a framework for understanding and dismantling colonial and post-colonial power structures. That blending partly explains Mr. Museveni’s economic policies. His politics are a different matter.

“When Yoweri Museveni’s National Resistance Army (NRA) marched into Kampala, residents were surprised to discover that there was no looting, as there had been with previous armies. The NRA, governed by a strict code of conduct, was strikingly disciplined.

A former director of the Makerere Institute for Social Research, the late Dan Mudoola, referred to the NRA as almost “puritanical and ascetic” (Mudoola 1991, 237). After two decades of turmoil under the Amin and Obote governments, Museveni’s takeover in January 1986 was seen by many Ugandans as a much-needed respite from chaos,” writes the author.

However, this book was written in 2010. This is before the abductions, torture and killings of opponents by Museveni’s regime were revealed to a wide-eyed, open-mouthed world.

Today, the president’s democratic credentials with respect to a strict code of conduct wax and wane. People now talk about the excess of NRM rule.

Although the author captures the growing repression and personal rule of the Museveni regime, she does not at the time see it as ironfisted rule. Its velvet glove was still on.