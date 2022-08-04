Truth and quality define Monitor Publications

Let me start with the founders of the Daily Monitor newspaper. I want to thank them for having had the vision to start this newspaper as an alternative news source to the official news sources of the government.

I congratulate them on having had this vision, running with it through thick and thin, and also being able to understand that the market is dynamic and the business model needed to change and becoming part of a wider group to survive.

Sometimes it is better to be a small fish in a big pond. I do hope that in passing the baton to Nation Media Group, The Monitor Publications will live as part of one of the products of the group; I want to thank them wholeheartedly for this vision. I want to thank the staff of the now bigger group; NTV, The East African, Spark TV, The Monitor Publications, KFM and all these other new parts that are growing for having kept the values that were espoused by the founders.

Some of the Monitor Publications employees on duty. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

Distinctly, when you listen to the different media channels that we have, you know that you are listening to a certain type of quality and that is what we stand for.

I want to thank all our members of staff who have been able to keep the light shining. I also thank our stakeholders, the readers, the people who believe in us, the people who appreciate when we make mistakes and give us a slap on the wrist so that we stay on the straight and narrow.

I want to thank all of you for keeping the faith with Monitor Publications and Nation Media Group at large.