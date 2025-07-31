Twins and their pursuit of justice

Kampala is a city where lawyers often wear black suits and sometimes even blacker moods. But when this duo walks into a courtroom, you might just do a double take. Standing before the judge, file in hand, confidence in step, is a man arguing with the force of a hurricane and the grace of a poet. Two days later, you return. Same courtroom. Same argument. Same beard. Different man. Meet Kato and Kakuru Tumusiime, twin brothers who move through Uganda’s legal landscape like a pair of twin titans of justice. Together, they are a walking, talking case of mistaken identity, professional precision, and sibling synergy. If justice had a face, it might look suspiciously like theirs, only served twice. Their story is about a bond so tight it defies the usual fine print.

They argue cases by day and swap life advice by night. And yes, they have had examiners, magistrates, clients, and perhaps even girlfriends do a mental backflip trying to figure out who is who. But do not let the twinning fool you. This is not just a novelty act. “We have had clients talk to me about things I have never heard of,” Kakuru laughs. “They will go on and on thinking they are updating Kato, and I have to say, ‘You must be talking about my brother.’ They never believe it.” The Tumusiime twins are walking proof that law can be human, humorous, and heartfelt. They fight for the voiceless, spar for justice, and still find time to roast each other over shared lunch breaks.

Childhood values

They were born minutes apart, but somewhere along the line, they decided to live their purpose side by side. Their story begins not in court, but in the village lanes of Ruhanga, Ntungamo District. Their father, George Karamila, was a respected head teacher who wore his principles like a second skin. Their mother, Gertrude, was a beloved primary school teacher, gentle with children but firm in truth. Discipline, humility, and service were not just values in the Tumusiime household; they were law. “We grew up watching our parents live what they preached,” Kato recalls. “They were not just teachers in school, they were teachers at home, in the way they spoke and stood up for others.”

Kato and Kakuru Tumusiime, twin brothers who move through Uganda’s legal landscape like a pair of twin titans of justice. PHOTO/COURTESY

The turnaround

Then came the defining moment: one afternoon, their father failed to pick them up from school. “We waited and waited,” Kakuru recounts. “By the time a neighbour came to fetch us, it was almost dark. We got home worried, and then we heard he had driven to Kampala to look for a lawyer. A relative had been arrested over a debt, and there was no legal help in Ntungamo.” “That was the day my path changed,” Kato says. “I had always wanted to be a doctor, but I thought, what if it had been me in jail? Would we still need to drive across the country to get help?” It was a deeply personal awakening, one that planted a seed neither time nor trials could uproot. “That helplessness stayed with me,” Kakuru adds. “It was not just our aunt. It was every woman who got kicked off her land. Every poor man wrongly jailed. Every child denied inheritance. I knew I had to fight for those people.”

Law school mix-ups

By the time they reached law school, their bond was unbreakable and their resemblance, uncanny. During oral exams at the Law Development Centre (LDC), Kato answered the first question with confidence, only to be stopped by the panel. “They looked at me and said, ‘You have already done this.’ I laughed nervously and said, ‘No, I have not.’ They did not buy it. I had to call Kakuru to come in person and prove we were two people.” When Kakuru arrived and answered the same question differently, the panel burst into laughter. “They apologised profusely,” Kato says, grinning. “They said they thought I was helping my brother cheat.”

In court, the confusion still lingers. “Judges often pause and ask, ‘Which Tumusiime are you?’” Kakuru laughs. “Sometimes I say, ‘Which one do you want?’”

Common pulse

But beneath the jokes lies a profound professional chemistry. Today, they both practice at Kiiza & Mugisha Advocates, though their careers took different starting points; Kato worked with Alternative Legal Talkers, an NGO advocating for rights and freedoms, while Kakuru clerked at a prominent litigation firm. “We never actually applied together,” Kato says. “I have never written a formal job application. People just see what we do and invite us in.” Now, they work side by side, supporting each other not just as colleagues, but as brothers.