Ugandan sound genius behind Mission Impossible

In the heart of Kampala, in a modest living room filled with echoes of gospel songs and the scent of Sunday stew, a boy sat mesmerised by a glowing television screen. His mind was fixed not on the picture, but on the sound.

A voice would speak from the screen, rich and clear, but no one visible was speaking. How did it get there? Who put it there? These questions would shape the life of Hosea Ntaborwa, long before he ever knew what a boom mic was.

It was the 1990s, and Hosea was already a curious child, an imaginative spirit with more questions than his parents could answer. As the son of a pastor, he grew up immersed in the rhythms of church services, where clapping hands, harmonised choirs, and microphone feedback were part of his sensory world.

“I have always been fascinated by sound,” he says now, with a nostalgic grin. “At six, I was not just singing in church, I was wondering how the mic worked. I was drawn to the invisible magic.”

From church choirs to blockbusters

That invisible magic would eventually carry him from church halls in Uganda to blockbuster film sets in the United Kingdom and around the world. Now in his mid-thirties, Hosea Ntaborwa is a production sound first assistant, a highly specialised role responsible for capturing on-set audio: every breath, every footstep, every whispered line from actors you know and love. He has worked on Mission Impossible 6, 7 and 8, Spiderman: Far From Home, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Adam, Slow Horses, and Bob Marley: One Love, which he describes as “a spiritually rewarding project.”

But his journey was not fast, and it certainly was not easy. It is what you could call “the long road to sound.”

Ntaborwa says, “I always knew sound was my path. But if I told someone back then, they would say I was crazy.” In a community where professional aspirations typically orbit medicine, engineering, or law, his obsession with wires, microphones, and audio levels seemed odd.

Nevertheless, his parents, despite some initial misgivings, allowed him to chase what seemed like a hobby. After relocating to London, he took his first steps into music production.

“I thought music production was the closest I could get to what I loved,” he explains. “And I was not bad at it. People like Michael Kiwanuka and Bruno Mars were in that circle. We were just kids trying to find our sound.”

London in the early 2000s was fertile ground for creative experimentation, especially for young Black artists. “The vibe was electric,” he recalls.

“Basement jam sessions, tiny studio spaces where five of us shared a mic; it was wild but formative.” Even so, Hosea’s heart was set on film.

“Music was good, but it was not complete for me. I wanted the full sensory experience: image, emotion, dialogue, breath. That is film sound.”

Breaking barriers

He hungered to break into the big leagues. It took him seven years to break into the UK’s notoriously closed film industry.

“There is a lot of nepotism,” he says frankly. “You often have to know someone who knows someone. It is not about talent alone.”

His breakthrough came through a scholarship to the National Film and Television School (NFTS), the United Kingdom’s premier film school that has been in existence since the 1940s.

“It is insanely expensive. But I took a chance, applied for a scholarship, and got it.” NFTS was more than an education; it was a doorway.

“They asked me who I wanted as my mentor, and I said the best

in the game, Chris Munro,” Ntaborwa says, eyes lighting up. “He is a two-time Oscar and BAFTA

-winning sound mixer. At the time, he was working on Mission Impossible 5.” For 18 months, Hosea studied under Munro, absorbing not just the craft but also the ethos of film sound.

“That school changed my life. If you go to NFTS and do not make it in the industry, something is wrong. They give you everything: skills, connections, mindset.”

His first assignment after graduation? Mission Impossible 6.

“Imagine your mentor is working on a film with Tom Cruise, and you get called in. That was the moment I realised: I am no longer an outsider.”

He was on set with the stars. Working on Hollywood-level productions could be intimidating. But for Ntaborwa, it was also affirming.

“You would think I would be starstruck. But honestly, when you are on set every day, it becomes routine. Still, I have to remind myself, this is not normal. Not everyone has Tom Cruise in their contacts.” He is particularly inspired by Cruise.

“That man is a machine. He knows every department on set; lighting, costume, sound. He educates himself. He does not just perform; he collaborates. Watching him work made me realise how far hard work and humility can take you.”

As a boom operator, the Ugandan-born, UK-based professional often finds himself in the most intimate corners of storytelling, hovering just above the actors, capturing whispers, gasps, and spontaneous laughter.

“You become invisible. Your job is to be so good, no one knows you were there. That is the beauty of it.”

Bringing it back home

Despite his international success, Hosea remains deeply connected to Uganda and is determined to build a stronger film industry here. He believes Uganda is rich in talent but lacks the necessary structures for specialisation.

To address this, he is planning to establish a film school modelled on the UK’s NFTS, training professionals in areas such as cinematography, sound, costume design, and animation.

He also advocates for tax rebates to attract international productions, citing missed opportunities such as Queen of Katwe and a James Bond film scene set in Mbale but shot in Jamaica.

He blames corruption and lack of vision for Uganda’s underutilised potential, despite its natural beauty and rich culture. More than just a sound expert, Hosea is a bridge between Uganda and global cinema, proving that with structure and support, Ugandan film can rise.

Globe trotter

Film has not just been a profession for Ntaborwa, it has been a passport. “I have been to Jamaica, Thailand, Switzerland, Venice, Abu Dhabi, Germany, and many other countries. Places I only dreamed of. And always because of sound.” One moment stands out.

“I told a friend I had never been to Asia. Two weeks later, I got a call to work on a series in Thailand. I stayed there for seven months. I fell in love with the people, the food, and the energy. Film took me there.”

Still, he remains humble. “It is not about where you have been, it is about who you become. I am still the church boy who fell in love with sound.”