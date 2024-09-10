Uncle Dogs on the right pet for your security needs

Dogs have become part and parcel of human life and are now increasingly trusted for security needs.

However, many dog owners do not know that particular dogs serve particular purposes and are not suited to others.

According to Sharif Ssemwanga, aka Uncle Dogs, a dog breeder based in Kigoowa, Ntinda, a Kampala suburb, there are dogs suited for security purposes and those to serve as pets.

Dogs for security needs

Uncle Dogs says the German Shepherd is a good security dog that is commonly bred and kept in many homes in Uganda

He says the German Shepherd is loyal, obedient, intelligent and can live up to 15 years.

“Most dogs die earlier due to poor feeding, and bad temperament, but not the German Shepherd,” Uncle Dogs shares.

“The German Shepherd also is loyal to its master unlike some dogs, which can even forget their owners; for instance, Pitbull; when it grows older, it tends to lose its memory,” he adds.

He explains that this type of dog can feed on many available foods and can acclimatise to any environment.

“But it can fade and lose toughness [temperament] with poor care and feeding,” Uncle Dogs warns

Rottweiler

The other good breed for security purposes is the Rottweiler, which, according to Uncle Dogs, is very active, confident , intelligent and loyal.

People in the ancient Roman Empire are said to have used Rottweilers to herd cattle and during battles.

However, Uncle Dogs says they need care and attention or else they will forget you. “Shower it, move it around and play with it,” Ssemwanga says.

South African Boerboel

Also known as the South African Mastiff, the Boerboel can grow up to 200 pounds. It is also very muscular and can withstand hard wealth conditions.

But Ssemwanga says the breed needs more investment in feeding if it is to be effective for security. He recommends foods such as beef, dry food, chicken legs, silverfish (mukene) and milk, among others.

He also says it needs more exercise because it's big and its bones weaken if not given exercise.





Belgian Malinois

Uncle Dogs says the Belgian Malinois is a very intelligent and active dog that can even listen to and understand human instructions

“They sense danger quickly and will jump even over the wall to grab an intruder,” he says.

He adds that they don’t require special feeding. However, he says due to its high energy levels, it needs training and physical exercise so as to utilise its energy.

Pets

He also mentions dogs that best serve as pets.

Golden Trevour

One of them is the Golden Retriever, a breed from Scotland.

Uncle Dogs describes the Golden Retriever as very intelligent.

“It can make one cross the road or even change TV channels. It can even wash clothes using a washing machine and run errands,” he says.

“The whites call it a service dog because it helps at home and can even turn off gas,” Ssemwanga explains.

But he says it needs a lot of cleanliness and care and doesn’t stay in a dirty environment.

They are also bred in Uganda and a puppy costs between Shs2m and Shs3m.

Uncle Dogs poses with the Rottweiler breed. Photo/ Michael Agaba

Siberian Husky

The other pet dog is the Siberian Husky, which looks like a wolf. Uncle Dogs says it is a well-liked pet due to its thick coat, being friendly and gentle.

Maltese

This is the most common pet dog in Uganda and is friendly to children.

However, they don’t like dirty environments, according to Uncle Dogs.

He lists the others as the Japanese Spitz and Dutch Hound

Uncle Dogs stresses that the dogs need vaccination starting at six weeks against canine hepatitis, temper and rabies, hence vaccination at least twice a year.

They need deworming and must be bathed at least twice a week with medicated shampoo.

Advice to a first-time dog owner

Uncle Dogs advises that for one who wants to own a dog, they should think about the breed in terms of cost and feeding

“Also, get an enclosure. This is because you should not tie it on a leash all the time,” he adds,

He also says one must set up a kennel for the dog, budget for its food and ensure it gets training at least one every two months.





Dietary recommendations

Uncle Dogs says dietary recommendations for the dogs must exclude garlic and onions. He also recommends sweet potatoes, mix of meat, rice, and maize flour.

“They are people who think dogs can eat any sort of leftovers yet these are the source of illness for the dogs; people just a small plate at the dog of the home and then keep throwing their the leftovers; this is dangerous; garlic and onions can affect their liver,” he says.

He also states that dogs don’t eat salt and chocolate, salt and matooke. Also avoid mouldy food. “People poorly store mukene and then just give to dogs.

Also, give them cooked food as raw meat can contain harmful bacteria

Utility

Right foods for dogs

· Chicken legs and heads

· All types of meat

· Pork

· Rice

· Mukene mixed with maize flour

· Dry or processed food

· Sweet potatoes

· No ovocadoes

· Vegetables like carrots

· Milk mixed with maize flour

Care for dogs

ü Towel

ü Basin

ü Shampoo

ü Its plate

ü Kennel

ü Chain and leash

ü Toys

ü Balls

ü Tyres to avoid boredom

ü Basin

ü Muzzle