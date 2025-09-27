We need more tell-it-all accounts

We need we need more books which bare the soul of the writer. Not to societally accepted levels, but to countercultural proportions. That way, the writer verbally assaults the comfortable values of society with some much-required literary disruption. The author makes themselves vulnerable. As we all are beneath all the posturing, contrived to conceal our primal weaknesses. This honesty will connect the author to the reader in a profoundly intimate manner. This is precisely what nine-time author and award-winning writer, Joan Thatiah has done with her latest offering, Confessions of Nairobi Men.

She does not bare her own soul. Rather, she uses her book to bare the souls of Nairobi men after three years spent listening to their stories. “In this book, you will meet men who have been brave, men who have been broken in every way, men who are still trying to pick up the pieces of their lives and men who are deeply faulted. The writer hopes that you can read their stories without judgement. Additionally, some of the stories in this book may be hard to read,” About The Booksection of this book reads in part.

That was probably the writer saying so. Thereby preparing you for a roller-coaster ride to the proverbial wild side. There’s no need to grimace. When people expose who they are to you it should always come with either a health warning or parental advisory. It’s a cruel, impersonal world. One in which anything goes, behind the fig leaf of respectability concealing our lesser selves from a frequently judgmental public.

The author begins proceedings with the first confession titled, “Too Little Time”. It is a short story that ends with the words, “I feel empty in parts of my life. My whole marriage was a lie. I don’t think I can trust a woman again enough to want to commit to her. And I still have too many questions. What did I ever do to Grace?” It’s always a Grace, Faith or some other name which expresses the gentler angels of our nature, isn’t it?

Ladies, please allow us men to vent. Maybe then we can render the sort of confessionals that will stun you. The second story, titled A bag of anger, provides exactly that. It’s about a young man, he was about 16 when it happened, who protects his mother by killing his father. It is not that methodical, however. He didn’t mean to do it. But his mother doesn’t see it that way. She blames him for depriving her and his siblings of a breadwinner who was not earning much crust after a few mishaps saw him lose a major revenue stream. The boy, guilty of patricide, is carted off to a reform school. When he gets out after 4 years, he gets a job which only introduces him to even more misery.

Speaking of misery, it keeps company with a number of stories in this book. In the eighth confession, titled I don’t want to carry it anymore, we see a dutiful son take care of his two sisters’ offspring. He is making bank in the corporate world and so can afford to do so. And get a mistress to go with his freewheeling and independent wife. It ends in tears, obviously. He should never have gotten embroiled in elective politics.

Other stories are equally appalling in the most riveting fashion. Story 13 titled “Great Love of My Life” will surprise you by introducing you to the seedier side of the coin, so to speak. All in all, this book is wholly enjoyable. So much so that I think it’s time we heard the confessions of Kampala men. I am here in case you want me to explain how I once found myself with no underpants outside Mulago Hospital on a Friday night many years ago.

Title: Confessions of Nairobi Men

Author: Joan Thatiah

Price: Shs50,000

Availability: Aristoc Bookshop

Pages: 268

Published: 2025



