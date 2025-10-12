We shall build a Karamoja where our kids can dream, says Anne Risa Akol

On a humid afternoon in Nabilatik, the sun hangs high over the semi-arid plains of Karamoja. Inside her homestead, the scent of simmering goat stew mingles with the earthy aroma of freshly harvested vegetables.

As she carefully arranges a plate of millet bread, Anne Risa Maniman Akol speaks with the urgency of someone carrying a heavy vision: “Educate a girl, educate a nation,” she says, her voice firm yet tender.

At 52, Akol has worn many hats; teacher, district education officer, politician, and now farmer, but her deepest identity is that of an advocate for the Karamojong girl child.

Her life’s mission is clear: to break the chains of poverty and cultural norms that have kept generations of girls out of classrooms and trapped in cycles of early marriage and exploitation.

“Whenever I see a girl pulled out of school to be married off, I see a wasted future,” she says.

“If we can keep them in school, we will transform Karamoja.”

Between two worlds

Akol’s story begins in Lotome Sub-county, Napak District, where she was born as the first child of Joshua William Lokiru Akol, a trailblazer who became the first Karamojong graduate and later served as a Member of Parliament for Moroto North during the Obote II era.

But her childhood straddled two very different worlds. Her father worked in Nairobi as the chief traffic manager for the East African Railways and Harbours, which meant that, for much of her early life, she lived in Nairobi’s relative comfort while her mother remained in Lotome. “We grew up in luxury in Nairobi,” she recalls.

“We would return home on first-class trains loaded with essentials like sugar, salt, soap, and cooking oil, things our neighbours had never seen.”

Back in Karamoja, the contrast was clear as day. While her family valued education, many around them saw schooling for girls as pointless or even dangerous.

“At the time, people believed taking a girl to school was like breeding her for prostitution,” Akol explains.

“Most girls were married off as soon as they reached adolescence.”

Her father’s own story was a rebellion against such norms. Denied education by his parents, he was hidden for two years at a missionary school before emerging as a pioneer for Karamojong education.

Determined to give his children the opportunities he never had, he enrolled all of them in school. Today, the family boasts eight degrees, five master’s, and two PhDs.

“My father showed me the power of education,” Akol says.

“My mother, though uneducated, supported him through her generosity and strong Christian faith. Together, they shaped my belief that education, especially for girls, is the key to development.”

Forging her own path

Akol’s educational journey reflects both privilege and resilience. She attended Lotome Girls Primary School before joining Tororo Girls School, where she studied from 1984 to 1990.

She later earned a Diploma in Secondary Education from NTC Kaliro and a Bachelor’s in Education from Kyambogo University, where she was part of the institution’s pioneer class.

Her thirst for knowledge didn’t stop there. While raising young twins, she enrolled for a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration and Management at Uganda Management Institute (UMI), followed by two master’s degrees, one in Public Administration and Management, and another in Educational Planning and Management from Uganda Christian University.

“There were days I would leave my children crying to attend evening classes, or stay up late preparing for exams after a full day of work,” she recalls.

“It was exhausting, but I knew education was my ticket to making a difference.” That personal struggle became the foundation of her later advocacy.

“If I could overcome those challenges, then these girls who face even greater barriers deserve every chance to succeed,” she says.

Akol began her career as a teacher, drawn to the profession partly because it allowed her to stay close to her children.

“Teaching was the only ‘breathing profession,’ with weekends and holidays that gave me time for my family,” she says.

But her leadership potential soon pushed her beyond the classroom. In 2003, she was promoted to District Education Officer (DEO) for Napak.

At the time, the district ranked among the lowest in the country for academic performance.

“When I took office, we were always at the bottom of the Quality Education Index,” she recalls. “By the time I retired, we had risen to 57th nationally. That was one of my proudest achievements.”

The challenges were immense. Cultural attitudes still prioritised bride wealth over books, leading to rampant early marriages and poor school attendance, especially during the planting and harvesting seasons.

“In some families, girls were seen purely as a source of wealth through marriage. Convincing parents to keep their daughters in school felt like waging a daily battle,” Akol says.

Systemic problems compounded the situation. Teachers were poorly paid, and delays in salaries often sparked strikes, further disrupting education in an already fragile region.

Joshua Akol School Support Initiative

Determined to create lasting change, Akol launched the Joshua Akol School Support Initiative (JASSI), named after her father. The programme’s goal is simple but ambitious: to produce food to support boarding schools, giving girls a haven where they can complete their studies without being forced into marriage.

“Boarding schools are essential for Karamoja,” she insists. “They protect girls from parents who might marry them off and ensure they have consistent meals and study time.”

Through JASSI, she hopes to cultivate 2,000 acres of land to supply food to schools. While the Ministry of Education praised the idea, funding has yet to materialise.

“The Ministry of Karamoja Affairs told me the budget had already been cleared by the outgoing ministers,” she says with visible frustration.

“So for now, we’re relying on well-wishers and local support.” Despite the setbacks, her dream remains alive. If implemented, JASSI could dramatically increase enrollment, reduce dropout rates, and improve literacy across the region.

Reluctant politician

Akol’s advocacy eventually drew her into the political arena. Inspired by her father’s legacy, she believed that serving as a lawmaker would allow her to influence policy directly. In 2015, she made history as the first woman to contest a constituency seat in her county.

Her bold step was met with fierce resistance.

“My opponents told voters that women couldn’t lead because they squat to urinate,” she says bitterly.

“They even claimed that women on their menstrual cycle weren’t fit to sit in Parliament.”

Tribal divisions further complicated her campaigns. Rival groups exploited tensions between the Bokora and Pian communities, spreading fear that her leadership would disrupt the balance of power.

In her most recent election bid, she says, voters were warned that electing her would bring “permanent peace” that would prevent them from reclaiming stolen cattle, a twisted narrative that cost her crucial support.

“I have been a serious victim of tribalism,” she says. “Politics here isn’t just about ideas, it’s about manipulating people’s fears.”

After three unsuccessful campaigns, Akol remains philosophical. “Politics is a dirty game,” she says. “But my fight was never just about me. It was about giving voice to girls and communities who have been silenced for too long.”

Reinventing herself

After retiring from public service, Akol turned her focus to farming, seeing it as both a personal livelihood and a community development tool.

“Farming keeps me busy and provides immediate returns, unlike a monthly salary,” she explains.

On her two-acre model farm, she grows vegetables while planning to expand into commercial agriculture next year. Her goal is to create jobs and generate income to support her education initiatives.

“Uganda is an agricultural country,” she says.

“Through commercial farming, families can educate their children and break free from poverty.”

When asked about her hopes for Karamoja, Akol’s eyes light up. She envisions a region transformed by education, peace, and economic opportunity. “In 10 years, I want to see a Karamoja that is peaceful, self-reliant, and united,” she says.

“With our mineral wealth and fertile land, this region can become Uganda’s economic basket.” But she is quick to point out the obstacles: illiteracy, resource exploitation by outsiders, unemployment, and divisions among local leaders.

“Unity among leaders is the stem of peace-building,” she says. “When leaders are divided, communities suffer.”

Her top policy priority? Boarding schools for all Karamojong children. “Without boarding schools, we will keep losing our girls to early marriage,” she warns. “If the government adjusted its policy, we would see a dramatic rise in literacy and economic development.”

Lunch, laughter, legacy

As we finish our meal, Akol shares a lighter side of her life. A typical day begins with writing down her ideas for Karamoja’s future, followed by tending to her garden and reading novels, her favourite pastime.

She draws inspiration from leaders like Nelson Mandela and Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, as well as from Maya Angelou’s book I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.

When asked how she wants to be remembered, her answer is simple yet profound: “I want people to remember me as the woman who dared to contest a constituency seat against men, and as someone who never gave up on the dream of educating Karamoja’s girls.”

She pauses, then adds softly, “My legacy will be in the girls who finish school, rise to leadership, and transform this region.”

As the sun dips behind the hills, Akol walks us through her vegetable garden, pointing out rows of green shoots that promise future harvests.

It is a fitting metaphor for her life’s work: planting seeds of hope in a region long defined by hardship. Her journey from a privileged girl in Lotome to a relentless advocate for education is a testament to resilience and vision.

And while the road ahead is fraught with cultural, political, and economic challenges, she remains undeterred.

“These girls are the future of Karamoja,” she says, her voice resolute. “If we educate them, we will end the cycles of violence and poverty. We will build a Karamoja where every child, especially every girl, can dream and achieve.”