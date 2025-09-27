What evidence was in the toxic mushroom poisoning case?

Five people sat down to have lunch at the home of Erin Patterson in the State of Victoria in Australia on July 29, 2023 and within one week, three of them were dead and the forth was fighting for his life. Only Erin, the person who prepared the lunch and hosted the other four, remained unaffected. The victims of the lunch were Erin’s parents-in-law and the younger sister of her mother in-law. Erin was subsequently investigated for intentionally poisoning her guests with wild mushrooms.

Erin’s estranged husband, Simon Patterson, with whom she separated in 2015, was another of the would-be victims. Simon was meant to attend the lunch but cancelled the appointment at the last minute, in part, due to his belief that his wife had been trying to poison him for years. A doctor who treated two of the four victims became suspicious when Erin told him that the source of the poisonous mushrooms was Woolworths, a major grocery chain with stringent food safety standards. This, to the doctor, was a far-fetched answer. If she had admitted that she had foraged wild mushrooms, as many locals in the area do, it would not have set off alarm bells. And Erin did not have any empathy towards her parents-in-laws who were in hospital with her, despite saying that she loved them. To the doctor, she did not even seem to acknowledge their presence in the hospital.

Erin, a self-described mushroom lover and amateur forager, however, continued to maintain her innocence, saying that the poisoning was a tragic accident, that the toxic death cap mushrooms in the dish she prepared were accidentally added and that she never intended to harm her in-laws. She told court that she loved her in-laws and never meant to hurt them as they were her only relatives. The evidence presented in court suggested that Erin had foraged dead cap mushrooms sighted in nearby towns and lured her victims to the fatal meal under the false pretence that she had cancer. It was also the prosecution’s evidence that Erin lied to the police and attempted to dispose of the evidence.

On the day in question, Erin served the meal to her four guests on identical four grey plates and hers was on an orange plate. In hindsight, one of the guests apparently wondered aloud why Erin had served herself on a different type of plate to the rest of the guests. The guest wondered if Erin was really short of crockery. During the time Erin’s ailing guests were admitted to hospital they asked if their host was sick too as they had all eaten the same meal. Detectives would later pose similar questions to Erin in an effort to find what made the four guests ill and why she was not ill. It was also strange that Erin’s children, who she claimed had eaten leftovers, did not show similar symptoms as the four guests and tests showed no traces of death cap mushroom poisoning in them.





Court also heard that several of those asked to the lunch had been surprised by the invitation. Simon, Erin’s ex-husband, said it was rare for his estranged wife to host such an event. The only survivor of the poisoning told court that he and his late wife had never even been to Erin’s house before. A day after Erin and her children were discharged from hospital, CCTV cameras captured Erin travelling to a local dump and disposing a food dehydrator later found to contain traces of poisonous mushrooms.

It was also established that Erin was using three phones around the time of the lunch, two of which disappeared shortly afterwards. The one she did hand over to the police had been repeatedly wiped even during the time detectives were searching her house. Questions about the source of the mushrooms elicited odd answers. Erin claimed some of them had been bought from an Asian grocery in Melbourne, but she could not remember which suburb. When asked about the brand, or for transaction records, she said they were in plain packaging and that she must have paid for them in cash.

Detectives found out that death cap mushrooms had been spotted in two nearby towns in the weeks before the meal, with concerned locals posting pictures and locations to the online plant database. Erin’s Internet history showed that she had used the website to view death cap mushroom sightings at least once before.

Her mobile phone location appeared to show her travelling to both areas and purchasing the infamous food hydrator on her way home from one of those trips. Erin told police that she had never owned such an appliance, despite an instruction manual being found in her kitchen drawer and posts in a true crime Facebook group where she boasted about using it. And when digital forensics experts managed to recover some of the material on her devices, they found photos showing what looked like death cap mushrooms being weighed on a set of kitchen scales.





During the trial, Erin said she realised in the days after the lunch that the beef may have been accidentally contaminated by dried mushrooms that she had foraged and mistakenly put in a container that got mixed up with the ones she bought from the supermarket. She confessed she was too scared to tell anyone and that it was a stupid knee-jerk reaction to keep lying.

Simon Patterson told court that he and Erin initially remained chatty and amicable even after their split in 2015. That changed in 2022 when the couple started having disagreements over finances, child support, schools and property. However, Erin had no inkling of ill will towards her in-laws. It was even mentioned in court that Erin got well with her father-in-law as the two shared a love of knowledge and learning and that Erin loved her father-in-law’s gentle nature. Erin told court that her biological parents were both dead as were her grandparents. To her, her in-laws were the only family she had. Erin, however, told court that she was feeling increasingly isolated from her husband and his family and there was evidence presented which indicated that she had grown frustrated with them.



