What’s in a name?

One of the things that keeps preschoolers busy is answering questions like, What is your name, What colour is that, Where is mummy, Why does daddy have long hair in his left nostril, etc. These are basic things, so every grown person of sound mind knows their name and can tell it to whoever wants to know. Learning when not to say it if they don’t want or need to, is a lesson learnt later in life. Sadly, we are taught to speak and say things, but hardly to listen keenly. In school, at least in my day, there were writing and reading exercises, but never listening exercises. I think the first listening exam I ever did was the IELTS by the British Council. I took the listening exam very seriously because I had paid my ka money and wasn’t about to see it go to waste.

I aced the test, but like many others, did not get the scholarship, which was the reason I had taken the test in the first place. I had wanted to escape my life and go gallivant in another country as a student, but really just morph into a social deserter. Anyway, that didn’t happen. I guess luck saw through me. Thirty years later, here I am writing about a test I passed but didn’t. So yes, that’s the only formal listening test I have ever taken for as far back as I can remember, and I know that I am not alone. We know how to talk and write, but listen? Not quite. To use a line attributed to Stephen Covey, we listen to respond but not to understand. No wonder, then, that right after telling someone your name, they will respond by addressing you wrongly.

I know that you, too, have your story of being called the wrong name, but let me go first. I have been irked many times by certain humans of Uganda who find it too cumbersome to add the last letter to my first name. (The second name is a story for another day.) But really, I just told you my name is Janet, why do you insist on calling me Jane? Why, sincerely, why? Is it because your tongue is too tired to do another lift to bring forth the letter T? When you said you were Peter, did you hear me calling you Pete or Mary, Mar or Godwin Godwi? I am not talking about accidentally calling someone the wrong name, by the way. That happens to the best of us. I mean, refusing to listen or pay attention or acknowledge error. Many times, all I have is my name. Why are you taxing it? Editing my identity?

As if! I know that your sweet grandma was called Maama Jane, but I assure you, I am not her reincarnate. On the other hand, though, such incidents have offered the much-needed opportunity to practice anger management and self-control. Instead of lunging at the offender’s throat and forcing the lost syllable out of them, I usually just breathe in and out and think of it as the thorn in my side, which I must live with for God knows how long. I mean, what’s in a name anyway? There’s always the other option of politely (or impolitely) correcting the person, but that’s too much work. It’s much like having to explain a joke to someone who didn’t get it or explain a food-for-thought quote.

I have therefore come to terms with the fact that there are those amongst us who will never pay attention. It would save us all a lot of time and energy, though if we made sure our listening skills were well-oiled, waxed, and in tip-top condition. Truth is, there are suicides that could have been prevented, relationships that could have been salvaged or lasted longer, bad business deals that could have been avoided, life-changing decisions not taken, and elections lost, if someone had listened right. At this juncture, let us now go into a breakout session. Discuss within your groups whether you are listening with your head and heart or whether you are just there talking fwaa.







