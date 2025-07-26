When a mother’s hopes are pinned to her children

She was now putting her hopes into the children and Bogo being her first boy, he had to work hard and keep the legacy of her first boy, he had to work hard and keep the legacy of his family. The teacher was paid for the rest of the period to the end of the term. Bogo attended all scheduled encounters and started feeling that he was regaining his competitive levels.

He had put aside all other interests, including odd jobs, to catch up with the class as the mother had advised. The teacher told Bogo that he had confidence he would be his best candidate by the time of the final examinations. The teacher advised Bogo on how he could continue without special attention, but kept competitive. Bogo took the opportunity to ask his teacher about the word 'degree'. The teacher was elated at the prospect that this young man was focusing on excelling up to degree level.

Most people were joining colleges and other tertiary institutions after O-level and A-level. In his career, he had not met many young people aspiring for degrees. He explained to Bogo and also assured him that he was actually set for a university degree and had all it took to achieve it. He told him what it required and what should be avoided.

The teacher gave examples from Bogo's village and one such example was Kaga who the teacher had taught. This interaction galvanised Bogo. That school term Bogo was number three in class, and the final term was approaching. He wanted to regain his number one position. Towards the end of the year there was a farewell party for the candidate class. Bogo's friend invited him to the Party with a dress code prescribed. On top of the phobia for discos that were premised on his past experience, the dress code was difficult for Bogo to meet.

He could not afford the silk trousers, sneaker shoes, a suspender belt and a Michael Jackson shirt. Bogo was generally not a disco goer. He had once attended a party back home and it ended up into a fight, where bottles became like stones and many people got injured. Bogo had learnt that party goers put crude spirits in the beer bottles and got inebriated so fast that at the slightest provocation a fight would ensue.

He did not attend the farewell party for two main reasons: One could not dance with a lady unless he bought real beers; Bogo had had poor orientation and hence was not interested in parties. The next day, stories spread in town that candidates had engaged in fights and were to miss examinations due to criminal charges against them. Bogo felt so relieved as his friend who had a punch by a guy who was fighting a different person, narrated the story while nursing a swollen eye. His head had swollen the size of a pumpkin and eyes like headlamps of a Volkswagen Passat saloon car.

Bogo sat on his bed, which was not comfortable as the mattress had shrunk so much that one felt he was sitting on a bench. He wanted to revise from his bed as there was no table. He thought of moving to the school but it was a scene of crime. During exams, students from different schools were all over town.

Bogo had been told that there was a students' centre, but one had to be so early to get a free seat. That day, he simply wanted to try his luck. He asked his friend to sleep and relax as he tried out his luck. While at the centre, the sight of his school uniform attracted the attention of others.

"Tell us." They spoke. "Why does your school believe in violence? What caused the fight?..., blah blah blah" Bogo did not give a straight answer as he was not at school on the fateful day. This made the environment hostile for him and he could not read from the students' centre. He therefore opted to go home, but through a different route. Passing by a primary school, he noticed classrooms open and empty.

He approached the school gate man and requested permission to do his revision. The gate man allowed him with a list of rules and conditions, but none of them was, however, strictly hard for Bogo to observe. As he entered the class, he noticed each of the other students in the corner busy revising with none bothered with the presence of the other.

He saw that students who revised from that school were more serious and committed. Bogo became a regular visitor and got to know those other students from other schools. He sat the final exams and indeed emerged the best in school. Bogo requested his sister who had been in the urban areas to tell their mother that he would remain in town to work in the factories during the holiday until towards Christmas.

The sister went to the village as Bogo remained in town. He quickly settled in and made some money that would supplement his fees. Bogo's elder sister completed O-level and went to a vocational college to do a two-year course.

The school offered only half a bursary and therefore, was still a financial burden to their home. In two years, Bogo was to sit for A-level. This presented a challenge with increased school fees, registration fees, and a lot of special classes organised by teachers. Bogo failed to raise the money for special coaching but was determined to go it his way.

There was a reorganisation in the public service structure that affected many government workers. During this year, Bogo's father was sighted in town, but that rumour remained unconfirmed. Balancing the need to excel in school and maintenance was becoming a challenge as Bogo approached the end of the Advanced level (A-level). He had to look up to his maternal relatives, but the same people looked after the older siblings. There was no time to do odd jobs and read enough for the examinations.

Bogo mused with the idea of looking for his father but did not have clear leads. He had seen him when he was still in primary school, and rumours that he had joined the war. There were no chances of tracing for his father because he did not know his current address. Bogo's mother was not a regular visitor in the urban area because of her schedule as a teacher.

One day, as Bogo was leaving for school in the morning he saw from a distance, someone who looked like his mother. It was a Friday and Bogo was planning to go to his village the next day to replenish his food stocks. At first, he thought his eyes were hazed but went closer and realized it was his mother carrying a bag that looked full of stuff. Bogo was so excited to see his mother. She had not visited for a long time, but Bogo did not find any problem with that. He had convinced himself not to show that he was going through tough times. He knew the situation back home and was determined to work hard and change their misery into some happiness.

