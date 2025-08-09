When one man’s success is owned by an entire village

The examinations were soon starting and Bogo had to attend the briefing meeting that preceded the examinations. He had to rush and asked his mother to greet the father and probably let him know his address that he jokingly referred to as a crib. In the barracks, all houses looked the same but the quarters were differentiated. At the quarter guard, she had been directed by a young man who seemed to know Bogo's father quite well. She was then able to locate the house with pinpoint accuracy. There he was looking haggard and yet wearing a smile. He was a little emaciated. His skin was dark and his face rather distraught. He hugged her and asked her to sit in a sofa set that looked like a new acquisition. He apologized for having stayed away for so long and told her that he had learnt of the displacement of his family.

He also told her more about each of the other relatives that she knew or expected. He went on to tell her that he did not find it plausible to come and fight such people, but was planning to have his family relocated to a new place. He then asked about all the children, one by one, as she narrated and the man felt a sense of guilt and was overcome by emotions. Ever since she got married to him, she had never seen him collapse and cry with visible tears down his cheeks. He explained that his life was under threat and had to find his way of surviving. He had never been settled even after the war. He had only been deployed in Jinja two weeks earlier and was working out ways to connect to his family. The news that Bogo was completing Advanced level education struck him with a chord of excitement.

He had always looked at him as a small boy with pride and seen him as a reflection of his courage and personality. The girls had joined vocational education and there were limited hopes of getting a degree. Now with young Bogo in secondary he felt he would be liberated. The conversation went on till evening and the mother had to return to the village. She had given Bogo's address to his father with a promise that they would meet. Back in the village, the news of Bogo's father struck the relatives who had sold off their property like an avalanche.They all felt insecure at the prospect of revenge and imprisonment. They had been told that he had died and performed rituals to ensure that his spirit did not attack them.

The chief protagonist, who was a brother, decided to relocate to another village. All of a sudden, they started to show some sympathy which was cynical to the family. Out of fear and guilt they started coming out to visit. The mother was not bothered with their actions and had quite understood them as hypocrites who did not deserve her attention. The person who had bought the land offered to have peace talks with her but she had already bought her land somewhere and did not have interest. The children of those relatives started calling her 'mummy' for the first time and seemed to acknowledge there was a relationship. The village folks watched with shock as they started seeing these relatives refer to Bogo's family as close relatives. Life almost made a turnaround in the village. The time for Christmas marked a sort of reunion for relatives who had been away for a long time.

There was speculation that Bogo's father would return and one of the relatives offered a bull for such a reunion. To their surprise, a land rover came to the village and picked Bogo's family to have their holidays in the urban area. During this period, there was an opportunity to have the entire family together and once again see the patriarch give his guidance. He apologized to the family and explained his plans for the future. He prayed that the young ones could be guided through the entire system. The children were very happy that their father had resurfaced and expected that life would be restored to the level it was, before he disappeared. However, things did not seem remarkably better because the young siblings of Bogo were also joining secondary school and the fees burden had just risen to match the combined income of both parents.

One would say that there was just a new equilibrium but no surplus income to significantly change Bogo's situation. The plans to acquire another place as Bogo's father had planned seemed to wane by the day. The new fees burden and cost of living were not helping the situation. The new situation was just in time to relieve Bogo's mother but not causing much improvement. The rural home had to be maintained in the rented premises. It was quite disturbing that Bogo's father had opted not to pursue the belligerent relatives and kept off the village as if he had been banished. He used to tell Bogo that his weapon of revenge was to educate his children and they would bring back his past glory. However, this analogy was not resonating with Bogo very well. The Advanced level was very hectic. Bogo learnt that going to the university was based on a system of weighed score for the various degree courses.

There was a problem with one of the teachers whose attendance was irregular and yet competition was too high. A fraction of a point would make someone miss the only university then. The entire town was full of examples of people who had missed by such margins. This made Bogo read hard but he was finding a problem with one subject. He applied for courses in order of his ambition as guided by the school career master and was admitted for his second choice. The fact that he was admitted was a great relief. He was told that the course was equally good and that he would be given allowances once at university. He was advised to save the money and in future be able to pursue his first choice outside the country.

Although this bit did not make a lot of sense to Bogo, there was that assurance of a degree. Coming from such a background, any course was good enough and an answered prayer. When news of his admission to university reached his village, it was once again greeted with mixed reactions. A good section of relatives knew it was possible and wanted to associate with his success. These were the ones who had started visiting when they had heard of the return of his father. Nevertheless, there were those who out rightly dismissed the news. These were the ones who used to go to the urban areas and see Bogo looking like a porter at a local construction firm. They had formed an opinion that the boy was just a hustler and was lying that he was attending school yet he was a casual labourer. To them, the news of his university education was to be treated with utmost contempt and comedy.

They had tried to study, but dropped out in primary school. However, they went on to do petty trade and had many wives with children that would make a nursery school. One of them wondered why Bogo was not getting married instead of telling them about his school. However, the church was pleased with the news. They wrote to the priest in Holland informing him of Bogo's story. Bogo's primary school old boys were happy to share his success. They requested Bogo to help in talking to their children into pursuing education. They all knew that Bogo had really struggled through many huddles and they could only admire his resilience and determination. They silently admired his feat of success and genuinely adored him.



