Why the endless journey to belonging remains slippery

Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi, 58, is an author of great renown. Her works—be it the first novel, Kintu, which won the Kwani? Manuscript Project (2013) or Manchester Happened, an anthology that was shortlisted for the Harper’s Bazaar short story competition in 2019—are impeccably good. So good that she was awarded the prestigious Windham-Campbell prize for fiction in 2018.

Her abode might be in Manchester in the United Kingdom (UK), but for a woman born in the Kampala suburb of Mulago in 1967, whose father suffered at the hands of rogue elements in the Idi Amin regime, the roots of belonging run deep.

The second edition of the Kampala Writes Literature Festival (Kla LitFest)—held last month at Makerere University—tackled the theme of belonging. Conversations at the ivory tower explored what it means to find a home in new places through words. They also celebrated the art of storytelling and the power of literature.

Makumbi, who has a PhD from Lancaster University and has taught in several universities in the UK, did not disappoint while delivering a keynote speech on belonging. Her participation was fully supported by the British Council through its Culture Connects programme.

The programme fosters international collaboration by linking UK cultural professionals and organisations with their global peers and audiences, enabling connections, providing insight, and facilitating creative exchange, showcasing, and touring.

“Let’s reflect on the shenanigans of belonging in Uganda, because you don’t realise how you belong until you have left this country and looked back through the lens of loss and belonging and also the lenses of the culture of the country you are living in. And you compare and contrast, and sometimes you shake your head in disbelief. And sometimes you are actually proud that you actually belong to Uganda,” she said after greeting the audience at Uganda’s most prestigious ivory tower, in Luganda.

“The nature of belonging is as such that when you belong, someone doesn’t. When I spoke Luganda, all those who speak Luganda belonged, and those who did not felt excluded. I also wanted to speak Luganda, because lately, I am becoming aware of the loss that us as Africans are incurring because of the languages from the West, which are wonderful because I am able to talk to everybody in Uganda in English, and everybody in Anglophone Africa. But at the same time these languages can be cannibalistic. They cannibalise other languages,” she added.

Oral culture

Makumbi, whose 2020 book—The First Woman—is set where her mother, Evelyn, was born, as a child, lived with her grandparents during holidays. They interfaced with her in Luganda while also introducing her, she told The Guardian four years ago, “to storytelling from the oral traditions of folk tale and fairytale.”

Makumbi did not meet her mother until she was 10. And while she had Evelyn on her mind as the manuscript of The First Woman came to life, Makumbi was consciously aware that—she told The Guardian in that 2020 interview—“[my mother] won’t read the book as she doesn’t read English.”

The prolific writer, who says she was “adopted” by Manchester has in recent times noticed something about most Ugandans today that is markedly different from her mother’s generation.

“There is a sense that every time I come home, that Luganda is no longer spoken the way it was when I was here. But also the sense that our languages are incapable of carrying sophisticated thought. And, therefore, as soon as a child arrives, you must learn English because that is the only way you are going to make it,” she said at the Kla LitFest, adding, grimly: “One day, we will get there when everyone is speaking English, and then we will look back and say: ‘What happened?’ We once had languages, because with a language goes a culture.”

Readings centred on the theme of belonging at the second staging of the Kla LitFest are timely, coming as they did at the time when calls for mass deportations are gaining in their amplitude. Nowhere is this more pronounced than in the US where the Trump administration—in April—terminated the immigration statuses of thousands of international students. Most of the students who received the red flag were those deemed to undermine national interests by, among others, participating in protests. During a panel discussion titled “Interrogations of Belonging: Perspectives from Makerere,” Patrick Mangeni, a professor of Applied Theatre, used his lived experiences as an international student in England to offer his perspectives on issues of identity and belonging.

Mangeni recounted the racism he encountered in England. This is captured in his story A Chimp of Chester which offers a nuanced take on cultural alienation. A Chimp of Chester is part of his book A Leopard in My Bed and Other Stories. “My writings are quite to an extent biographical in this volume. I have chosen to look at belonging as a performance, and focusing on the tensions of negotiating the script of belonging. In A Chimp of Chester I am drawing from a true story of when I was student in Leeds, and I visited Chester City and climaxed at the Chester Zoo, where I feel that I do not belong through the performance of people around me, and performances in real life. And just because of my skin colour,” Mangeni said.

“I am so well received at the home where I have gone. But in spaces of the home where other people are not there is a young daughter in her teens who really struggles coming down the stairs and meeting me. […] I was the only black person that she saw. […] But the climax of it is when I go to the zoo, and we move to a very strong glass and actually, there is a chimp. And there is a little boy and the mother who are looking at the chimp. Then suddenly the chimp seems to recognise me. And perhaps like I have gone on the wrong side, we should belong to the other side of the glass. And the chimp hits the glass, and the child screams and turns, and then unfortunately perhaps there is another on this way. And then the mother turns, and also surprised and then holds the child very protectively. And they withdrew me,” he added.