Will officer win appeal against death sentence?

On March 31, 2017, a High Court convicted a police officer for murder and sentenced him to death. The brief facts of the case were that on the evening of November 10, 2010, the police officer opened fire on a group of unarmed civilians, killing one instantly. The trial court, in finding the police officer guilty, noted that being a trained police officer, he acted recklessly and negligently by firing at unarmed civilians, who posed no threat and offered no resistance to him at all.

Dissatisfied with the judgment and sentence, the police officer filled an appeal on grounds that the trial court handed him the death sentence without considering the fact that he acted in self-defence. The lawyer representing the police officer submitted that the trial court ought to have considered whether the alleged act or omission on part of the police officer was unlawful in view of the fact that the officer was authorised to possess a firearm and use it in circumstances permitted by law.

According to the lawyer, the evidence on record established that the accused was prone to cattle rustling, hence on the fateful night the police officer was apprehensive of being attacked. The lawyer submitted that in the foregoing circumstances, the police officer’s action and reaction were logical.

The officer also stated in his appeal that the ingredient of malice aforethought was not proved by the prosecution. The trial court ought to have taken into consideration the fact that the police officer laboured under the misconception of the potential danger posed by the youth. The lawyer further submitted that the death sentence meted out upon the police officer was severe, unwarranted and an infringement of the right to life guaranteed under the Constitution. The lawyer relied on the Supreme Court ruling that the death sentence for the offence of murder was unconstitutional.

To prove the commission of the offence of murder, prosecution had to establish the fact and cause of death of the civilian. The onus was also on the prosecution to prove that the death of the deceased was the result of an unlawful act or omission on part of the police officer. And that such an unlawful act or omission was committed with malice aforethought. The prosecution, in response, made submissions to the Court of Appeal to uphold the murder conviction as well as the death sentence.

To the prosecution the facts that the victim was dead and the cause of that death was never in dispute. It was proved by the evidence of the ballistic expert that it was the police officer’s gun that discharged the bullet that resulted in the death of the civilian; that the killer bullet could only be traced to the gun discharged by the police officer and no one else.

The police officer was, by virtue of his employment, authorised to carry a firearm. In order to prove the offence of murder, the prosecution was required to prove the ingredient of malice aforethought on part of the police officer. Malice aforethought is the intention to cause death or grievous harm or the knowledge that an act or omission might cause death or grievous harm. The nature of the weapon used and the manner in which it is used, the part of the body targeted and the nature of the injuries inflicted may all be pointers to the intention to cause death or grievous harm. That the police officer was by law permitted to carry a gun was not in contention. However the circumstances in which a police officer can discharge his gun are clearly spelt out in law. The evidence on record showed that the deceased and the people he was with were not armed.

They were just cheerful youth coming from a circumcision ceremony. On the other hand, the police officer was in the company of another armed colleague. They knew of the approaching trio and, therefore, took cover. The police officer shone his light toward the youth and he definitely knew how many they were in number. Armed with a G3 rifle and being in company of an armed colleague, the police officer was not under any imminent danger so as to use the firearm in self-defence.

Even though the area was prone to cattle rustling, the act of shooting at a fleeing person denied the police officer the protection granted him by law, the prosecution submitted. The evidence adduced did not show that the conditions established by law were met by the police officer prior to the use of his firearm. As a trained officer, entrusted with a gun to guarantee public security and order, discharging his firearm in such a manner was nothing but reckless.

The police officer was aware of the possible consequences of discharging a firearm. “The fact that he ultimately shot the deceased in the chest could not be said to have been an attempt at immobilising the deceased but rather, it was meant to cause him grievous harm, if not death. Furthermore, the police officer not only fired one shot but four rounds bullets at the young men. The police officer indeed had malice aforethought when he caused the death of the deceased,” contented the prosecution. The prosecution further submitted that the trial court handed down the death sentence in its mandatory nature notwithstanding the fact that the police officer had cited mitigating circumstances.

The trial court acted in conformity with the prevailing law at the time of the conviction and sentence; at that time the death sentence was deemed mandatory by the Penal Code for adult persons convicted for the offence of murder. The Court of Appeal took a judicial notice of the pronouncement of the Supreme Court that the mandatory nature of the death sentence was unconstitutional and that the courts of law had discretion to mete out sentences appropriate to the circumstances of the particular cases before them. Therefore, the issue raised by the police officer in respect to the mandatory death sentence was a matter of law and the appellate court had jurisdiction to address his appeal against the sentence. And in so doing, it was mandatory for court to consider both the aggravating and mitigating factors.



