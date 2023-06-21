Zie Gariyo Katabarwa: Daring researcher who spoke truth to power

Mr Zie Gariyo Katabarwa was a man with characteristics that are becoming increasingly rare these days.

His contemporaries, professional colleagues, and associates, all described the late Mzee Zie Gariyo as a rare breed of character who remained true to his ideals, till the day he breathed his last.

This account was corroborated by his relatives and family in a lecture held in his (the late Mzee Zie Gariyo) honour on Friday at the Centre for Basic Research where he distinguished himself as a brilliant, top-notch, daring researcher.

Several speakers, many of whom benefited from the wisdom, mentorship, or even professional skills of Mzee Gariyo, all seem to point out honesty as one of the late Gariyo's strongest traits, informing how he went about his affairs –both in public, professional and private life.

The various speakers, in their testimony and accounts of Mzee Gariyo's time, agreed that the fallen comrade didn’t mince words. He would lay it bare. And, importantly, he would be more passionate about social good delivery to the population.

“He was bold and spoke truth to power,” said the Secretary General of ActionAid International, Mr Arthur Larok Arthur Larok who was the keynote speaker.

Mr Larok spoke of a letter Mzee Gariyo wrote to the Speaker of Parliament in 2006, touching on a range of significant national issues, including public expenditure, corruption, and debt matters. According to Mr Larok, that letter didn’t only exemplify the boldness, openness, passion, and honesty of the Late Mzee Gariyo, but it could be dangerously perceived these days, considering the insensitivities of public office bearers.

Mr Richard Ssewakiryanga, a researcher and prominent CSO figure, described Mzee Gariyo as a deeply inspirational and principled person. He revealed that Mzee Gariyo, who was instrumental in establishing the Uganda Debt Network, had no problem telling off donors whose conditions and demands he found unreasonable.

"A couple of times he told donors off. He would tell them "I don’t want your money!" And surprisingly many of them would return to work with him after agreeing to his conditions,” Mr Ssewakiryanga disclosed.

In the CSO world in Uganda, he is highly regarded for his role in debt relief and advocacy for prudent and proper public resources expenditure. And this explains what to date, the Uganda Debt Network, an organisation that helped establish and continue to fight for.

Given Mzee Gariyo’s influence, the executive director of SEATINI Uganda, noted in a panel discussion, that she is now heavily involved in public debt advocacy, taxation, and related matters because of him. As for the executive director of CSBAG, Mr Julius Mukunda, the model upon which the organisation he now heads was modelled by the ideas and inspiration of the Late Mzee Gariyo.

His daughter, Ms Nelly Busingye Mugisha, a tax expert, speaking on behalf of the family, noted that her father was selfless, passionate, and caring. During the lecture on Civil Society in Uganda under the theme "Reshaping Democratic Governance", it emerged that the Late Mzee Gariyo who was born on May 06, 1955, many times wouldn’t receive a salary for his service, including in the early days of establishing UDN.

And by his death on May 08, 2022, he was still selfless, hardworking, and a ferocious fighter against corruption.

Utility

Education Background

Institute of Social Studies (ISS) The Hague, Netherlands

Queen College, University of Cambridge, UK

Makerere University, Kampala

Employment Experience

2015 to date Technical Director at Centre of Public Policy Studies

2005 – 2015 Consultant at Coret Centre Limited

1998 – 2005 Founder/Executive Director at Uganda Debt Network (UDN)

1995 – 1997 Coordinator/NGO Policy Forum Project