Staying in check: What really happens at teen parties

For many teenagers, the school holidays are synonymous with freedom and socialising. Today, music, social media, and fashion trends often fuel the appeal, with teens eager to document their experiences online. As such, they flock to house parties, teen events, club gatherings, or informal neighbourhood hangouts, particularly drawn by the thrill of peer company and the opportunity to break away from daily routines. Yet, behind the laughter and flashing lights, teen parties are complex spaces where moments of joy and self-expression are often accompanied by risky behaviours.

These include alcohol, peer pressure, theft, drug abuse, arguments, or even accidents caused by overcrowding and unsupervised environments. Such instances present real challenges that can impact health, relationships, and academic focus. While many attend such gatherings purely to unwind, experts warn that the risks cannot be ignored. A study on adolescent behaviour in Uganda found that nearly 34 percent of youth in urban areas reported alcohol consumption, a habit often introduced at social events. What is more absurd is that for some, drinking has become normalised, with consequences far-reaching.

Evelyn Nanyonjo, a health expert, explains that alcohol lowers inhibitions and impairs judgment, which can lead to unsafe decisions. She also notes that drinking is strongly linked to risky sexual behaviour, including unprotected encounters and multiple partners, heightening the risk of sexually transmitted infections and unplanned pregnancies. Similarly, unsupervised parties sometimes expose teens to drug experimentation, fights, or unsafe environments. Even those who avoid substances can feel pressured into reckless behaviour simply to prove themselves in front of their peers.

What this means to parents

Parents are often caught in a delicate balance of giving their children the freedom to enjoy adolescence while protecting them from harm. Grace Nakitto, a mother of two teenagers, admits that she constantly worries whenever her children attend parties. “We worry because parties can spiral out of control quickly. But banning them altogether is not realistic,” she says, adding that she prefers to set boundaries and have open discussions with her children about doing what is right.

She believes having conversations about expectations, what time to return home, who the teens are with, and how to reach them in case of emergencies help to build trust and accountability. Blessing Badaru, a psycholgist encourages this approach, stressing that clear communication at home can provide teens with the confidence to make responsible decisions in social spaces.

Leveraging the space

While not all parties end in trouble, several teenagers view them as important social spaces for bonding, relaxation, and self-expression. Latif Mulindwa, a student shares that as a creative, he often attends teens events to make money. “I sell jewellery so its during these kind of events that I book a stall and wait for my clients.” Felix Kimbugwe, a student at St Joseph’s Naggalama also says as a party animal, he uses the space to unwind while entertaining others on stage through dancing and singing, something that creates more friends.

Staying in check

Staying in check begins even before leaving home. Teens are encouraged to inform their parents or guardians where they are going and who they will be with. This not only builds trust but also ensures someone is aware in case of an emergency. Also hanging out with a trusted group of friends and agreeing to look out for each other during the event is a vital way to reduce risks. At the party, it is important to avoid the pressure to experiment with alcohol or drugs. If you do not feel confident saying no, experts suggest carrying a non-alcoholic drink or politely changing the subject to avoid unwanted attention.

Similarly, knowing your limits and setting personal boundaries, whether it is deciding not to leave with strangers, not engaging in unsafe sexual activity, or avoiding confrontations helps keep the experience positive. One of the trickiest things after any occassion is securing transport. As many of the teens end up purchasing a few items, it is important to always plan ahead, whether by arranging for a parent or trusted adult to pick them up, using a safe transport option, agreeing to leave as a group or even securing your transport back home to ensure you do not get lost.

While many parties end late at night, this leaves young people stranded or forced to make last-minute decisions about how to get home. It is equally important to recognise when a situation feels unsafe and to leave immediately. “Walking away from a party that has turned chaotic does not make you boring, it makes you smart,” says Nakalembe. Therefore, having the courage to prioritise your safety over appearances is part of being responsible. Finally, communication remains key. Keeping a phone fully charged, saving emergency contacts, and checking in with a parent or friend throughout the event can make a big difference. These steps may not only build confidence but also ensure teens enjoy themselves without regrets.

In check

While attending such events is a two-way thing, teens can strike a balance between enjoying themselves and making responsible choices. Joyce Nakalembe, a youth mentor, says the key lies in helping teens understand the importance of attending gatherings with the right mindset. "When you attend any form of gathering, know why you are in that place and do what is right while there," she says. She also empahsises that safety is not about avoiding parties but about staying in check, making wise choices, and protecting one's future.




