 Sebei’s transport business guru succumbs to diabetes

Tiyoy died at the age of 63 and leaving behind 18 children and 22 grandchildren.

John Tiyoy, popularly known as Moroto of Kapchemweny Clan, was laid to rest Thursday at his home in Barawa Ward, Kapchorwa Municipality, Kapchorwa District.

Tiyoy, a prominent businessman in Sebei Sub-region, succumbed to diabetes on Monday.

During the burial, the business community hailed him as an industrious man who brain-coached many to the business world.

Among those who eulogised him was Kapsandui Andrew, popularly known as Time Keeper, the owner of Time Keeper Transport Ltd, Bishop Paul Masaba of Sebei Diocese and outgoing Kapchorwa Mayor Batya Stephen.

Mr Kapsandui, the deceased’s former tenant in Kapchorwa Town where he ran a fuel business in the 1990s, described the late as a pillar in his life.

“He was a very understanding person, a mentor in my life. I rented his house in Kapchorwa Town when I was starting my fuel business and I have reaped from his vision,” he said, adding that the deceased has been trustworthy, especially in handling transport issues Kapchorwa town.

Mr Rotich Simba, the proprietor of Noah’s Ark Hotel in Kapchorwa, said he started his hotel business from Moroto’s house in Kapchorwa.

“I rented his rooms to run my hotel business. I have worked closely with him and I will always be grateful for his flexibility and unity,’’ he said.

My Batya described the deceased as a loving man who rubbed shoulders with everyone and had a purposeful life

The Bishop of Sebei Diocese, Paul Kiptoo Masaba, described the deceased as a cooperative man who headed the development committee that pioneered the genesis of All Saints Church.

“He is a founding member of All Saints Church that started from the main hospital to the current structure,’’ he said.

His elder son, Mr Albert Tiyoy Moroto said the family will miss their father’s leadership and commitment.

“Our father was a committed man. His word was final. We now have a task to carry on with his legacy,” he said, adding that his father was always hopeful in life.

Tiyoy died at the age of 63 and leaving behind 18 children and 22 grandchildren.





