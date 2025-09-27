From Sparta to Miami and Gotham to Singapore – the line-up for the 2025 M-Net Movies Fan Favourites Festival is in and is set to take viewers on a tour of real-world of fantasy locations. Featuring superheroes, beloved characters and some of the film’s ultimate villains, the 25 films with the most votes from a shortlist of 123 have been decided and will roll out every day from October 1-31, 2025, between 11am and midnight, on M-Net Movies 2 (DStv Channel 106). All of the films will also be available to view at viewers’ leisure on a special ‘Fan Favourites’ row on DStv Stream.

The results offer a fascinating mix of action, drama, comedy – new and old – which reflects the diversity of the channels audience. The biggest names in global cinema are all there, including Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne, Christian Bale, Drew Barrymore, Russell Crowe, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams – and even E.T. and King Kong.

The 25 films which received the most votes from fans, in alphabetical order, are:

300: Rise of an Empire

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Batman Begins

Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice

Bean

Blacklight

Crazy Rich Asians

Dennis the Menace (1993)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Gladiator

Gladiator II

Godzilla

Kandahar

King Kong (2005)

Last Seen Alive

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Matrix

Mean Girls

My Girl (1991)

Problem Child

Retribution

Shrek Forever After

Sonic the Hedgehog

Ted

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

DStv Premium customers have access to M-Net Movies 2 and customers across DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access customers can add M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2 and M-Net Movies 3 to their existing package with DStv ADD Movies.

Voting for the list of 100 films comprised the festival ran from July 29 –August 25 via the dedicated voting platform. There, viewer voters made their selection and left a reason for their choice.

A cocktail

The big name...

The results offer a fascinating mix of action, drama, comedy – new and old – which reflects the diversity of the channels audience. The biggest names in global cinema are all there, including Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, among others.



