Can the phone replace cameras?

Often, during such events, we get to learn about the new products they are showing up with. It is usually phones that they release in many variants. This week, on Tuesday, another event of the same magnitude was held online, and a watch party took place in Kampala at Tehila’s Cafe & Grill, organised by Sage Buyers.

The main attraction this year was always going to be the iPhone 17 Pro Max. At the moment, most people are interested in cameras over everything the phones can offer. Of course, the iPhone has positioned itself among the favourites in circles of content creators.

One group of people who have taken on phone photography and video making has been filmmakers worldwide. In fact, out there, many films have been made with the help of mobile phones. Most of these are short films, which succeed a great deal in showing the prowess of the filmmakers from the framing, cinematography, and at least offering a stable image. These are films such as Killing Time, Unsaved, Whodunnit, and Trolley Problem, among others. What most of these films have in common is that they are all short films made by experimental filmmakers who were trying out many things.

In Uganda, there have been a few short films done with mobile phones, but most of them really showed they were done on no budget and on a mobile gadget.

Yet as the years have been rolling by, gadget makers such as Sony Xperia, Samsung and mainly iPhone have been doing all in their power to break into the ranks of cinema by pushing the limits of what a phone camera can do. That is from sensors enabling them to almost do what full-frame cameras do, some big-budget cameras do.

In fact, gear such as lenses have been created to elevate phones even more. There are wide lens additions and tight lens accessories to sound and lighting equipment. In fact, if you are a regular scholar of film on YouTube, there are many videos which seem to suggest that an iPhone can replace cameras.

Is this the case, though? As we write this, we have to put in consideration that a film, 28 Years Later, which was released in cinemas this year, was entirely shot on iPhone 15 pro max. It is the most expensive film made on a phone at $60m (Shs209b). However, things are better said, the doing is different. 28 Years Later still pulled off a professional crew, grips, runners and had sets barricaded off for the team to work.

The people shooting with the iPhone still had cranes to carry them around if they needed aerial shots, and ohhh, that phone was rigged properly. Thus, it was shot on an iPhone with a big crew budget; it could have come out the same way had it been shot on a Canon R50, a relatively small camera. But this does not dismiss what flagship phones, especially iPhones with a pro as an addition, can do. For instance, many can shoot in 4k, one of the high end resolutions at least 60 frames per second, which is more than decent. But above all, they are portable, easier to use and do not require a lot of knowledge to operate. Regardless of these facts, iPhones, even with the latest addition factored in, can hardly replace cinema cameras, but they have something to offer.

Cinema cameras or any professional cameras come with a lot of freedom, which allows cinematographers to pull off as many things as possible, creatively. That is from the kind of shoots, the way to frame and basic looks. Not to sound theoretical, there are many creative film works that iPhones or any other phones can pull off, but most of these could be in fields such as documentary. Most documentary films, especially the journalistic kind, are made on the go; there is barely time to set up or frame a situation.

But it is also because of their size and discreet nature. Easy to carry around and shoot even in times of disaster. However, with a fiction film which seems to demand shoots, reshoots and more than five takes, a professional camera will do a better job, they ask for more and deserve more. If you are a filmmaker who just heard about a new iPhone, well if you have Shs12m for iPhone 17, chances are there are many cameras you can afford too. But if you do not have Shs12m, but can afford a variant with a good camera, instead of a new camera, a phone should be a good way to start your film journey.

At the right time, when you are intentional, your career will ask for a camera. However, if you are a documentary filmmaker, regardless of your stage as a profesional, a smartphone should be a good backup to the camera. Sometimes, you will not have a chance to switch lenses or set up.



