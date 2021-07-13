Captain Shema on his dream to become a pilot

By Godfrey Lugaaju More by this Author

At seven years of age, Graham Shema, a pupil at Kampala International School Uganda (KISU) has earned the nickname ‘Captain Shema’ due to his impressive aircraft knowledge and flying skills. Graham has flown four times as a co-pilot and received a scholarship from Elon Mask. He spoke to Godfrey Lugaaju about his passion for aviation, life and his experience in the cockpit.

Briefly tell us about yourself?

My name is Graham Shema, commonly known as Captain Shema. I am Seven years old and I am in Grade One at Kampala International School (KISU). I love astronomy in which I study, aviation, space engineering, piloting, coding and climate change.

How did you get the nickname ‘Captain Shema’

I got the nickname “Captain” from different people who know me because of my aviation knowledge and skills. I have flown Cessna 172 four times.

What attracted you to aviation?

I picked interest in aviation when a police helicopter blew off the roof of my grandmother’s house when I was about three years old. It hurt me and I vowed to fly an aeroplane and do it well. After that, I told my mum that I wanted to be a pilot and she supported me towards achieving my dream. I started learning about aviation in 2019.

How did your mother support you to achieve your dream?

My mother hired a private tutor called Mr Emmanuel Ssenabulya from Vine Air Academy in Jinja who used to come home at the weekend to teach me. I started aviation classes in 2019 at home for about six months. For the practical and flight experience, I go to Vine Air Academy, Jinja.

When was your first flight?

After learning basic knowledge, theories and skills in aviation for six months at home, I started flying at Vine Air.

What is your dream career?

I want to be an astronaut, pilot and space engineer because I love being in space.

How has the lockdown affected your talent?

It has affected my practical lessons since I cannot travel to Jinja to fly as movement of people was stopped.

Who is your role model?

It is Elon Musk, the CEO Space X and Telsa cars. I would like to hit the Mars with him and hopefully he gets me citizenship there. I like him because he knows more about space which I am interested in. I am certain he will teach me more things about Lunar, Moon and Mars.

How do your friends at school treat you since they know you fly planes?

My friends ask me a lot of questions about aviation which I ably answer and they like what I do.

How was your first flying experience?

It was an awesome and memorable experience that was accompanied by some drizzles on that fateful day.

Was it hard flying a plane?

It is was not, as long as you get to master the basics and keep practicing, It is easy and feels nice when you are in the cockpit.

Which planes have you taken to the skies and where?

I have flown the Cessna 172 but I also had a chance to visit the Bombardier Uganda Airlines and I familiarised myself with its cockpit at Entebbe International Airport.

What have you benefited from flying?

I received a life time education scholarship to any country I want from my role model, Elon Musk. He is currently paying my tuition at KISU. I also received gifts from Boeing Company Seattle like my favourite aircraft 747 the queen of the sky. Our slogan is ‘If not Boeing, I’m not going.’

How did you get the Elon Musk scholarship?

I got to this after appearing in the international media from many countries on December 24, 2020. Mr Musk may have spotted me in one of them and contacted my mother, Ms Shamim Mwanaisha. We got in touch and hence those benefits since he saw something in me.

How do you spend your leisure time?

I watch TV, (Power Rangers and Samurai), play basketball with my friends and badminton and miming. What would you advise children about their talents?

Believe in yourselves and always know what you exactly want for life.

