Defiant joy: Ugandan filmmaker frames Caribbean carnival

If you are the type who keeps tabs on the local creative industry, you have an idea of who Ian Kimanje is. A filmmaker with credits such as Shomilu, Jescalioty, Be a Great Writer, and docuseries, The History of African Cinema, among other productions. He is also the director of the Opportunities Are Here reality show currently screening on NTV Uganda.

Currently, Kimanje is making waves on the global film, specifically documentary film circuit with his new documentary film, Carnival, They Can’t Steal Our Joy. According to the film’s website, in the 18th Century, enslaved Africans on an island in the Caribbean revolted to fight for their freedom by using their forbidden cultural rituals and folklores. That creative resistance movement is the current day Caribbean Carnival.

During the rebellion, there was a massacre of many ex-enslaved people, but they fought back with joy.

Ian Kimanje’s Carnival: They Can’t Steal Our Joy, is a burst of colour, sound and defiance. It is a personal story of Kimanje as an African-Canadian filmmaker, wondering why many Caribbeans and Africans in the diaspora find bundles joy in celebrating carnival year after year and it's for all ages in the black community.

On his journey, Kimanje discovers the little-unknown history embedded in carnival, how the traditional rituals were kept alive even under the years of enslavement and instead of choosing deadly weapons to fight back, they used their bodies, dance, drums, and music to quest for their liberation. Filmed in five countries, the filmmaker shows us how the carnival has spread in more than 80 cities worldwide and reveals why it is culturally and economically relevant today as it was when it was created 200 years ago.

In 75 minutes, Kimanje presents an emotional journey that tells the viewer the truths behind the carnival. We understand that it is not a mere celebration or act of spectacle, but a defiant joy. With cutting edge cinematography, that is if the trailer is anything to go by, Kimanje tackles issues such as identity, race and colonialisation. Of course, there are also many ways that show us that attitudes have changed a lot when it comes to topics of race, colonialism and neocolonialism.

It is interesting, for instance, in one scenes, where a teacher asks her pupils if they know what a colonialist is and one replied that it could be some 60- year-old man. The film is a mixture of colour, fun, sound, yet it still manages to be emotional and tap into the tough conversations that some people may not want to delve into. Besides issues of race and identity, the carnival represents more for other people who come out to the streets. In Canada, for instance, the film takes an emotional route when they meet a woman who is standing by on the parade route and shares that she’s undergoing cancer treatment.

For her, the carnival is more than a celebration but a lifeline, she says the rhythms and drumbeats offer her a temporary relief from her illness, a sense of liberation from fear and fatigue. All in all, Kimanje weaves a story that is timely and provocative in many ways.It reminds us that joy is ancestral, that dance can be survival, and that carnival is more than a festival—it is a bold affirmation that freedom moves.

