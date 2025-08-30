From 1950s with love, National Theatre documented in exhibition

On August 2, History in Progress (HiP) premiered the first exhibition about theater and performance in Uganda.Taking place at the National Theatre, the exhibition aptly titled, On Stage. Playing?, is a showcase of Ugandan theatre history through pictures,reviews, and writings by different people, some directly involved in Uganda’s theatre scene, while others are bystanders. But there is more than meets the eye; the exhibition is not only capturing the times of Ugandan theatre but also the social scene of the country over the years.

From art exhibitions and fashion shows to the dining scene, HiPmanages to capture different aspects of Uganda over the years. This exhibition provides a unique perspective on the cultural evolution of Uganda, showcasing how theatre has played a significant role in shaping the country's social landscape. Visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich history and vibrant creativity of Ugandan performance art. Some, Andrea Stulteins says, were published in Europe and America, even without a single mention of Uganda or the National Theatre in them."You needed to know the building to know it was the National Theatre in the picture," she says.

International publications have, over the years, played an important role in documenting Ugandan art, culture, and the social scene. This has, of course, been an important part in creating awareness about Ugandan art,but overall, without intending, documenting times, considering that Uganda has not done a good job of documenting her story as it happens. In different ways,this helped shape global perceptions of the artistic community. Over the years, the National Theatre has evolved in various ways;for instance, at one point, the theatre used to stage dramas and musicals written and directed for the foreign audience. It was only in 1953 that PioMberenge Kamulali by Wyclif Kiyingi was staged, it was the first play by an African playwright to be staged at the venue.





Then the theatre went on to write its name in the history of Ugandan arts, becoming a pinnacle of theatre perfection. Be it Byron Kawadwa,Omugave Ndugwa, or the Bakayimbira Dramactors, most of them showcased some of their best works at the space. But political turmoil and leadership hurdles have not left the space unscathed either. At the height of Idi Amin's rule, many artists fled the country in fear, while Byron Kawadwa was picked from the National Theatre never to be seen again.

Years later, theatre has sunk into all sorts of issues, such as poor management and in fights among artists and management, but either way, it remains a big part of Uganda's cultural fiber. During the launch of the exhibition, Nuwa Wamala Nyanzi, one of the guests, a respected artist and actor, urged the youth to be deliberate about documenting theater and art in general. Nyanzi said lack of documentation in writing, video, and photography is one of the reasons the industry is underpublicised. He talked about a production they did about the army, and even when many soldiers attended the show, they never took pictures or videos, and today, there is no evidence the show took place.

In the early 1980s, for instance, when the Aids pandemic hit Africa, Uganda used art to spread awareness, but it was theater that became the most effective medium for reaching people. From productions such as Ekirya Atabala and Ndiwulira, both by the Bakayimbira Dramactors, the message about Aids and its spread was driven to the masses in a powerful and emotional way.

What they say...

A lot to do. About 95 percent of local theatre has not been documented. It is up to the youth today to take advantage of technology to document theatre. Theatre educates entertains and informs masses.’’ - Wamala Nyanzi



