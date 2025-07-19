From first bow to forever

What is the meaning of Wole Soyinka’s The Road? A question lingered in a literature book. In a dusty secondary school classroom in Uganda, young Charles James Senkubuge stood on a stage that was not really a stage. The backdrop was a blackboard, the props were kitchen chairs and the costumes were borrowed gomesi from neighbourhood aunties. He was not preparing for a spotlight or applause. He was simply trying to pass an exam. As his classmates brought Soyinka’s abstract characters to life in a desperate attempt to grasp the play’s meaning, Senkubuge felt something shift. The words took shape. The story unfolded. And deep inside, a curtain opened. He had found his voice, not in the classroom, but on stage.

That accidental debut would become the first line in a lifelong script of story-telling, satire and cultural transformation. Today, more than 40 years later, Charles James Senkubuge is not just an actor or playwright. He is a grandmaster of vernacular theatre, a cultural mirror, and a walking archive of Uganda’s social fabric. His story is more than just performance, it is about using language, laughter, and lament to hold up a mirror to a nation’s joys, struggles and contradictions. It is a story of how theatre, when wielded truthfully, can become a nation's conscience. Senkubuge’s name is inked indelibly into Uganda’s artistic consciousness.

As a founding member of the iconic Bakayimbira Dramactors, he is not just a playwright, director, or actor- he is a cultural custodian, a mirror to society, and a living testament to the transformative power of the performing arts. He did not chase the stage. The stage found him. And with it, he found a platform through which he could channel societal truths, personal pain, cultural pride, and political satire. From sold-out halls in the 1980s to writing plays that would move presidents to action, Senkubuge has shown that theatre is not simply entertainment - it is education, therapy, and a revolution rolled into one. Through his pen, Uganda has laughed, mourned, and reflected. His work is a mirror, often uncomfortable, always necessary.

Senkubuge stands as a beacon for young creatives. He reminds us that theatre, rooted in language, in song, in raw emotion, still has the power to move nations. One of his latest works, titled Gayuguma – The Family Coup, chronicles the complexities of modern Ugandan family life and is using it to tap into new audiences by blending traditional story-telling with a modern production model. Proving that even after four decades, the curtain is far from falling, Senkubuge’s baptism into the theatre was born not out of passion, but pressure. And beyond passing an exam, two of his classmates were to become lifetime friends, and actors with whom he cut teeth in the professional theatre realm. He followed Aloysius Joy Matovu into the Kampala Drama Actors group, not knowing that one day, his name would headline Uganda’s most iconic theatre troupe.





When their original director fled into political exile, the young actors- Senkubuge, Matovu and Andrew Benon Kibuuka, rebranded and gave birth to what became a cultural institution: Bakayimbira Dramactors. Their plays, rich with humour, music, and scathing societal commentary, resonated across the country. From local halls to national theatres, they captured the hearts of Ugandans. Then came Agaali Amakula and the healing power of drama, which he wrote. It struck audiences like a thunderbolt of emotion. Rooted in his own painful memories of losing a mother and enduring a cruel stepmother, the play brought even hardened cast members to tears. Theatre, for Senkubuge, has always been a form of healing - a space to process the traumas of family, society and history.





And it worked. Audiences wept. Critics praised. A movement was born. “From that day, I knew I could write and I have never stopped.” He has since penned more than 55 plays, each one digging deep into Uganda’s moral, political, and spiritual fabric. He writes not just to entertain, but to challenge, provoke, and educate. Perhaps one of his most impactful works was Ndiwulira, a drama on HIV/Aids that began as a family message and ended up on the national stage. The play was so poignant, so raw, that it caught the attention of Dr Warren Namara from the Aids Control Programme and eventually President Museveni. “We performed it at State House,” Ssenkubuge recounts. “This is new. It communicates directly to people,’’ Museveni said.





They took the play across the country and it worked. Churches quoted it in sermons. Hotels filled up with theatre-goers. Uganda listened. Not content with just theatre, Senkubuge ventured into radio - at first reluctant, but soon dominant. Inspired by fellow dramatist Alex Mukulu, he joined Radio Simba and in his first year, was named Best Radio Presenter of the Year. “I realised I was reaching 2,000 people in a theatre, but 500,000 on air. That changed everything,” he says. Radio gave him a louder microphone, but the theatre remained his home. Even during his brief political foray - when he contested for president in 2001- he approached leadership like a dramatist: with a deep desire to connect with the people.

After 40 years in the business, most would slow down. Not Senkubuge. He is writing, mentoring and innovating. Gayuguma – The Family Coup tackles the modern erosion of family leadership. It’s bold, hilarious, uncomfortable—and timely. He envisions a future where plays are launched nationwide like blockbuster films. A network of voices telling one powerful story, across districts and dialects.“We want to reach everyone, everywhere, at once. Theatre can still do that,” he says. He wants a new generation of playwrights and actors to step forward, to speak boldly, and to reflect the complexities of a modern African society. Final bow? Not Yet. Senkubuge is not done.

If anything, the spotlight is even brighter. He remains a living masterclass in storytelling, a man who dared to tell the truth and to transform tragedy into timeless theatre. “Discipline,” he says, “is what makes the difference. Talent is just the beginning. Listen. Be consistent. Respect your audience.” For Uganda’s creative industry, his life is a play still in motion. A legacy still being written. And a future—if the next generation is watching closely.



