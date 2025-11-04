Kimbowa turned his tourism lessons into a living dream

Leaving academia for business was not easy. But for Francis Kimbowa, it was necessary. In class, he told his students that tourism should serve both people and nature and today, he gets to live that lesson every day. For 20 years, Kimbowa stood in lecture halls at Makerere University, teaching tourism and hospitality management. He spoke of guest experience, heritage, and environmental care; of how tourism could grow an economy without wounding the earth. His students remember him for his calm clarity and for a phrase he repeated often; tourism must protect what it profits from. Yet even as he taught, he longed to see those lessons breathe beyond chalkboards and projectors.

“I realised I was teaching theory. I wanted to practice what I preached,” he recalls.

In 2017, the opportunity appeared. Together with his business partners, Kimbowa acquired an aging lodge inside Queen Elizabeth National Park, Uganda’s most visited and biodiverse protected area - a landscape of grasslands, crater lakes, and where elephants, lions, and hippos share the same horizon.

He says: “It was called Buffalo Safari Resort. We changed it to Buffalo Safari Lodge. The word ‘lodge’ felt closer to the wild, less commercial.” The name Buffalo stayed because it already belonged to the land. “There is a waterhole in the centre of the property,” he explains. “Every rainy season, herds of buffalo gather here with their calves. They stay for weeks. You can hear them breathing at night.”

The lodge

That connection with the place shaped everything that followed. From the start, Kimbowa wanted the lodge to exist with its surroundings, not on top of them. The cottages are built from stone and timber sourced locally; the furniture crafted by Ugandan artisans and the roofs thatched by hands from nearby villages. A few tasteful items came from Nairobi (Kenya) and Arusha (Tanzania), but nothing here feels foreign.



“We did not want to bring a city kind of feeling here. We wanted something that flows with the environment. Tourists no longer want what is imported- they want what is local.”

Walk through Buffalo Safari Lodge and you sense that intention. The walls wear the colours of the soil; the pool looks out over the waterhole where elephants often wander to drink. At night, the bush glows with soft light, just enough for safety and to drown the stars.

“Luxury is not about marble,” Kimbowa says with a laugh. “It is about peace.” For him, every design choice carries a philosophy.

The lodge treats its own water drawn from the Kazinga Channel, composts kitchen waste, and uses solar energy where possible. Most of the food is organic and locally sourced fruits from Kasese, vegetables from community gardens and fish from nearby lakes.

A taste of Uganda

He elatedly says guests taste Uganda because they eat food grown by people whose land they’re visiting. That’s sustainability in its simplest form. He didn’t know it then, but he was walking in step with a global movement.

Around the world, sustainable tourism has become one of the most urgent conversations in travel. The United Nations (UN) World Tourism Organisation calls it “a driver of sustainable development”, able to create decent jobs (Goal 8), promote responsible consumption (Goal 12), and protect life on land (Goal 15). Surveys show that over 70 percent of travellers now prefer eco-friendly stays.

Kimbowa says: “The trend is clear. Guests want to know your footprint. They want to see that you care.”

Uganda is uniquely placed to answer that call. Often described as the Pearl of Africa, it holds more than 1,000 bird species, 350 mammals, and 11 national parks ranging from mountain forests to lake wetlands. Tourism is its leading foreign-exchange earner, contributing significantly to the national coffers, supporting some 800, 000 people who are employed by the sector.

“Our beauty is our first asset. What we must do is guard it. If we destroy what attracts visitors, we destroy our future,” the travel entrepreneur adds. At the lodge, that belief guides every decision. The staff, about 40 people, mostly from surrounding communities, are trained not only in hospitality but in stewardship. “When people earn from tourism, they protect tourism. That’s how conservation becomes personal,” Kimbowa firmly says.

Guests notice the warmth; smiles that come easily, service that feels genuine, stories shared over evening tea. The feedback is encouraging. When he and his team took over, the lodge ranked 18th out of 35 properties in the park. Today, it sits Number One on TripAdvisor. He shrugs modestly.

“It means guests can feel our effort. They see we are doing things differently.”

Kimbowa’s lessons, once confined to classroom slides, now show up in daily practice.

Passion

“When an elephant walks past your window, it is thrilling,” he smiles. “But you must manage it carefully.” Beyond the park, infrastructure remains a headache. Roads are rough, power unreliable, and taxes heavy.

“Government has done a lot,” he acknowledges, “but local investors need more support. If taxes were friendlier, we could expand faster and hire more people.” Even so, he remains calm.

“Tourism teaches patience. Nature grows slowly, and so should we,” he says. That patience has become his compass- steadying him through every delay and challenge. As Uganda continues positioning itself as a regional tourism hub, Kimbowa believes sustainability must be its defining edge.

“People can see lions in Kenya or Tanzania. But here, we give them peace and authenticity. That is our strength.”

He dreams of seeing the government revive its international marketing campaigns, like the one that once ran on CNN and gave Uganda global visibility.

“Those campaigns worked,” he insists. “They told the world what we have mountains, lakes, culture, and kindness.” That kindness is what guests remember most. His property is scenic and sincere. He adds: “We want people to rest, listen to birds again, and also breathe.” It is the kind of experience modern travellers crave, not a checklist of activities, but a reconnection to stillness.

“This place teaches me something new every day,” he says. “About patience, about harmony, about living with respect.”

He speaks of expansion, a helipad under construction, more deluxe cottages on the way, a remodelled dining area that will give guests privacy while keeping them close to nature.

The country’s strength lies in sincerity. As global travellers grow more conscious of their impact, Uganda’s commitment to community-based tourism, eco-lodges, and cultural authenticity becomes its competitive edge.

Francis Kimbowa says: “Many people have money but no interest. Interest feeds passion, and passion is what keeps you going when times are hard.” He adds another rule; humility.

“You must work with people who know more than you. Let them teach you. That is how you grow,” he says.

Running a lodge in the middle of a national park, however, brings challenges that textbooks rarely mention.

Community members sometimes cut trees for firewood or graze cattle too close to the boundary.

“We talk to them. We try to make them partners, not enemies.”