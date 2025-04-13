Lama: Local film tackles mental health issues

It is not everyday that filmmakers make films out of their skin. Those that seem to say something beyond a poverty driven sad narrative. Most of the times, a Ugandan film is very limited when it comes to what they usually say and act about. Yet, once in a while, a filmmaker will shock his audience with an out of the box story such as producer and director Swaib Nakibinge’s 2022 film, Akapapula looking at the depths of sports betting and how it is affecting families.

And that's what makes new local films Lama an exciting one. It is an out of the box family drama looking at dynamics of a relationship between a daughter and her father. But that is not all when it comes to Lama, it looks at mental health and the challenges presented to those around people struggling with the condition. The story follows Christine, a 19-year-old girl whose dream of being a musician is shattered when she becomes the victim of sexual harassment at the hands of her father who turns her into a target everytime he has manic episode.

The act leads her to trauma that affects her mental health and general wellbeing. While talking to Vice Versa, Nakafeero Shamirah, the producer defines Lama as a bold and deeply moving story that explores the psychological aftermath of a young woman grappling with the trauma of her parents’ fractured relationship. Through a unique storytelling approach, the film sheds light on the societal stigma surrounding mental health and the often-overlooked consequences of gender-based violence. It reveals how these issues intertwine, shaping both individuals and entire communities. Nakafeero, a person living with a disability has been shattering glass ceilings for the challenges she usually throws at herself, from making a transition from being an actor to writing, to now producing, she joins a long list of Ugandan actresses who have opted for production such as Malaika Nyanzi, Doreen Mirembe, Nisha Kalema and Nana Kagga.

The film is directed by Ediegu Joseph Innocent, an iKon Fellowship alumni whose film credits include Plight, and Marach. Nakafeero, the writer also stars in the film putting on a memorable performance which cements her position as a new force on the Ugandan film scene. She says there is a lot for people to learn from the film but above it all, there is a lot to learn. Other actors on the film include Kizito Simeon Matovu, Mutonyi Agnes and Kabuye Yusuf. Lama will premiere at Century Cinemax, Arena Mall during the holy week on April 18.