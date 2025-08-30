Local artisans tipped to transform crafts into high-value exports

Locally produced crafts are admired within communities. But many artisans say this admiration does not translate into actual domestic purchases. Their artwork is often reduced to occasional gifts or tourist souvenirs, seldom reflecting the true value of the skill, time and creativity invested in them. This reality leaves many artisans balancing the pride of preserving their heritage with the difficulty of earning a sustainable livelihood from it.

During a six-day export readiness training aimed at equipping more than 100 local artisans with skills to access the US market, Angella Kakobyo, a string artist, specialising in crafting intricate wall décor, using small nails, threads, backcloth designs, and wood, observed that the primary challenge has always been converting their work into income.

To bridge this gap, the Uganda Embassy in Washington, funded through the Economic and Commercial Diplomacy Fund, launched an initiative for artisans refine their products, improve finishing techniques, and align their crafts with international market standards. Elaine Robnett Moore, the US-based facilitator, noted that Ugandan artisans possess remarkable talent and that indigenous products have potential in international markets. “With proper refinement and positioning, these crafts can be developed into high-value exports that are in demand in the US, across Europe, and other international markets,” Moore said.

Artisans exhibited beaded and bone jewellery, backcloth bags, portrait art pieces with African prints. Intricate woven baskets, key holders, phone covers, and table mats crafted from natural fibers and recycled materials, all reflecting a blend of culture and contemporary designs, were also displayed. Statistics and growth

According to Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos), Uganda’s exports to the US grew nearly 28-fold between 1996 and 2022, rising from under US$10 million in the late 1990s to US$89 million in 2022. Coffee, vanilla, and specialty goods have been the key drivers of this growth.

While this underscores the potential of Uganda’s high-value products to strengthen trade ties, diversify exports, and fuel economic growth, Benon Kayemba, head of consular services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,noted that artisans can expand their crafts into international markets. This he says will create jobs and position Uganda more competitively in the global creative economy. The demand for authentic, handcrafted items continues to grow, with consumers increasingly seeking products that are unique and functional. For Ugandan artisans to position themselves effectively to meet this demand, several key measures need to be undertaken.

Leveraging indigenous materials

Using local materials that carry cultural significance provides artisans with an avenue to create products that are both unique and globally competitive. For example, while leather is a good material, it can be sourced from almost anywhere. Unlike materials such as backcloth and bones, which are distinctly Ugandan and offer a cultural edge that cannot be replicated elsewhere. For Nuwa Wamala Nnyanzi, a visual artist, choosing culturally inspired materials allows him to preserve the traditions of the Baganda and give his products a unique identity in the market.

He uses it to craft fine, soft-feel items such as bags, phone covers, and other accessories. Ndawula says,“When someone buys a backcloth bag, they are not just carrying a bag. They are carrying a story of Uganda’s culture.” Moore emphasises that while indigenous materials are exactly what the global market is seeking, artisans should capitalise on them to produce items that align with the tastes and needs of international consumers. She adds, “Just because backcloth is common to your eye, it does not mean others do not find it unique.”

Increasing production capacity

Many artisans currently operate on a small, irregular scale, sometimes crafting only a single piece, selling it off, and then beginning a new design. This approach, although creative, makes it difficult to supply consistent quantities when global buyers require bulk orders. Denis Mutaya, a painter, explained that he “used to focus on creating just a single painting at a time.” From the training, he learnt that producing multiple pieces or planning a small collection makes it easier to meet larger orders and sustain the business without compromising quality.

Mastering pricing strategies

Many artisans undervalue their crafts, selling items cheaply in local markets, yet similar products fetch much higher prices abroad. Understanding the true cost of production including materials, labour, time invested, cost of additional accesseries, ensure artisans earn income that reflects their skill and effort. During the training, artisans learnt how to price for wholesalers and retailers, how to identify premium products, package them professionally, and communicate their uniqueness to justify higher prices. If done correctly, pricing sustains livelihoods and elevates crafts as competitive, high-value exports.

Branding and digital presence

According to Moore, buyers abroad often purchase items which have meaning such as culture, craftsmanship and identity. Similarly, digital platforms and e-commerce play a key role in building and showcasing this brand. Websites, online marketplaces, and social media channels allow artisans to reach international buyers directly, through displaying their collections, and sharing the narratives behind each piece.

For instance, platforms like Etsy, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook enable artisans to sell their products globally while maintaining control over pricing and presentation. While this does not come off easy, artisans need to embark on effective online branding, which requires professional photography, clear product descriptions, and engaging storytelling, all of which help convey the uniqueness and value of their crafts.

Plan in the pipeline?

“There is a long-term plan, supported by national policy, to develop an export strategy for crafts. It will involve relevant government ministries, including trade, tourism and gender, to ensure artisans access international markets,” Emmanuel Mulondo, the Administrator at the National Culture Forum.



