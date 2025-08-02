New series “Homecoming” premiered on Mzansi Wethu

A new series Homecoming that premiered on July 28, on Mzansi Wethu (DStv Channel 163) follows Zethu Hlongwane (Mpume “Six” Nyamane), a straight-A medical graduate, who finds herself returning home to rural Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa, with her surgical dreams in tatters. Among a stellar cast, Amahle Khumalo (Empini) plays young “shebeen queen” Mthandeni Madlala – an unusual character in reality and on screen, and, in many ways, the counterpoint to Zethu. “I was shocked when I found out that Mthandeni runs her own shebeen,” said Khumalo. “A friend and I got out of our comfort zones and spent a lot of time in shebeens in Alexandra and Soweto, taking our time ekasi not only with the shebeen queens, but also with the patrons, learning about the culture that side. I am grateful to the people who let me behind the curtain to see how a shebeen really operates,” Khumalo adds.

Mthandeni’s husband, Shwabi, is a ward councillor in Bergville, who wields great power – and knows it. He is the kind of man who knows how to work a room and a budget: charming, calculating, quietly feared and a less-than-faithful spouse. He seduced the younger Mthandeni with promises, a car, a ring and a life that looked like the definition of luxury. Now, her life and everything about her are the envy of every girl in town, especially when compared to Zethu, who left to chase her dreams and came back broken. “I think as South Africans we understand the dynamic of ‘sugar daddies’ and ‘sugar babies’ and Mthandeni is a ‘victim’ of that dynamic. As glam as she looks, she’s not living a glamorous lifestyle and she’s yet to be honest with herself that this isn’t the life she actually wants for herself,” explains Khumalo.

“She knows her place and her role – when you’re married to a man like Shwabi, you become his property and do what he says.” Amahle identifies with what Zethu goes through, as she also went back home in 2023 to start from scratch, reconfiguring her goals and dreams. “The story is a ‘full circle’ moment for Zethu. People watched her grow up and everyone feels like they had a hand in helping her become a doctor,” she says. Although her dreams were to go to Johannesburg to study and make a career in Cuba, for some reason her journey brings her back home to help those very same people who helped set her up for success. It’s a beautiful story because going home and starting from scratch isn’t failing.

She has an opportunity to take the skills she learnt and utilise them back home. Amahle and Mpume star alongside a mix of talented fresh and familiar faces like Sipho Manzini (The Queen, iNkaba); Khombi Phetla (The River); Mpilo Mbatha (Shaka iLembe, The River) and Khayalethu Xaba (Shaka iLembe, Lavish). “Six and I are friends in real life – we have known each other since meeting on another set. We auditioned for Homecoming together – for the same role – and I was so excited for her when she called to say she had landed the part of Zethu, and then a few days later I found out I’d been cast as Mthandeni and I was able to call her, and we could share in the excitement,” Amahle adds. What does she love about the show? “It is a real story, reflective of the South Africa. Everyone will see themselves in one of the characters. It’s beautifully written and so relatable ae,” she says. “Homecoming” airs on Mondays to Wednesdays on Mzansi Wethu (DStv Channel 163).



