Piibi: When Luganda poetry became cinema

“I wanted to prove that poets in this country are capable of creating profound content away from the venues people used to find them,” Ssebo Lule says, leaning into the weight of his words.

“The voice in my head could not let me bury the dream under my pillow. It had to be done.” For years, he carried what he called his audio-visual vision, a restless dream to give poetry new legs. While other poets rehearsed for the stage, hoping for applause in smoky bars or cultural centres, Lule was imagining something different: poetry that could be heard, seen, and felt across borders, unbound by time and space. That urgency was sharpened by the silence of Covid-19 lockdowns. With venues closed and microphones unplugged, artists across Uganda feared erasure. For Lule, the pandemic became both a wall and a door. “During lockdown, the need for audio-visual work became clearer to me,” he says.

“Piibi was, to an extent, a response to the tragedy. It was my way of saying poetry cannot be locked down.” If Piibi startled audiences, part of its boldness lay in its language. Lule chose Luganda, a language that had shaped his boyhood. “I chose Luganda because it is a powerful tool that can elevate society through intellectual creativity and expression,” he explains. “It is a way to prove that our local languages are still relevant in modern art.” He remembers secondary school days when teachers punished him and his friends for speaking Luganda in the corridors. “The punishments weren’t tough enough to make me hate it,” he says with a laugh. “I have always loved and admired artists who tasked themselves with pushing Luganda forward. The language of my ancestors occupies a special place in my heart.

With it, I can create endless possibilities.” In Piibi, Luganda is not nostalgia, it is resistance. It is the hoot of a motorcar cutting through traffic, demanding to be heard. The leap from poem to film came through a partnership that felt unlikely at first. Siraj Muyingo, a filmmaker living in Copenhagen, Denmark, had never met Lule in person but was drawn by the rhythm of his voice. He travelled thousands of miles to collaborate with Lule. “It made me understand the power of my artistic efforts.” The shoot was charged with energy. The crew were not strangers but admirers who already knew the Piibi EP. “Almost everyone on the team had listened to and appreciated Piibi before the shoot,” Lule recalls. As they brainstormed, his words found new dimensions. “It’s intriguing how a word, phrase, line, stanza can expand into a film scene and fit perfectly into an environment where it wasn’t created,” he says.

“Every time I watch the film, I come across a tiny detail I had not paid attention to before. It appears as if the visual-story is a plant that keeps growing.” For Lule, poetry is more than language, it is rhythm, breath, tension. “Even before Piibi, my works carried the same devices,” he says. “Theatre shaped me. I learnt to create conceptual art, to show stories through words, sound, and imagery.” But with Piibi, the process became even more visual. The cover art featured a megaphone blasting the word Piibi above his head. The title itself- onomatopoetic for a motor vehicle’s hoot- was chosen for its loudness. And the text layered image upon image: Ssebo Lule ntuuse as an opening declaration, Simanyi oba entuuyo mu kyeenyi, ziraga omuliro gwa bye fumba as its closing whisper. Certain lines, however, cut deeper than others.

He pauses when speaking of Changes, one of the tracks on the EP. Mbaala naye nga amazima kuswala ntaawa. Olumu ne nkaaba. “These lines are personal to me. That track was the hardest to record. I was sharing about my struggles as a youth. It made me feel vulnerable.” Who was he writing for? Not critics or sponsors, but peers, youth navigating the steep, uneven road of life. “I hoped it would give them the courage to climb high mountains, to love the work they do, to hold onto it just like we navigated the lockdown,” Lule says. But he also carried a private fear. “Because of the uncertainty of life during that period, I feared it might be my last project. What if the virus wiped us out? Where would I leave my last work? Online, as a digital footprint in the language of my forefathers.” One listener once wrote to him, saying he played Piibi EP for hours during a road trip to western Uganda.

That small testimony was enough for Lule. “It showed me that the work had touched lives,” he says. Piibi was not an end but a beginning. Lule has already directed three videos of his poems and is hungry to do more. “I am exploring film and poetry,” he says. “The themes will depend on what I find most urgent, because my work is influenced by the times we live in. More audio, visuals, research and experimentation. I don’t think there are limits.” If Piibi had a voice of its own, Lule believes it would say: Open your eyes and see what the future holds for you. That voice, in truth, is his own. And if he could whisper to the boy he once was, the poet still finding his tongue, he would say only this: “Don’t be shy.”



