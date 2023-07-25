Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse, a triumph in storytelling

There is a widely repeated anecdote – you only get one chance to make a first impression. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a master class in first impressions. The film, made by Sony Animation and Pascal Pictures, is a homage to art, style and functional storytelling. Across the Spider-Verse takes the foundations the first movie laid down and places a skyscraper upon it. Let’s go through it – no spoilers of course.

The movie sees an immense weight placed on young protagonist, Miles Morales. Burdened once more by expectations of others, Miles is forced to contend with a world that expects him to fail. Fanaticism, belonging, acceptance and fate are all explored in the film. It sees Miles thrust into a multi-dimensional adventure with every Spiderman that exists after him. Miles is pitted against old friends such as Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker as he contends with The Spot, a villain determined to make a name for himself by taking way everything Miles holds dear. He also has to go against Miguel O’Hara, or for those who have followed the comic runs that inspired the movie, Spider-Man 2099, who sees Miles as a stain on the order of the Spider-verse, and pits all of the other Spider-Men against Miles.

Across the Spider-Verse continues to build on the notable distinction achieved by the first film- creating animation for adults. It builds on the revolutionary style pioneered by the 2018 film with the lead animators, Nick Kondo and Kris Anka of comic book fame, returning to blend the 2D style of morning cartoons with Disney’s long-used 3D to create a renaissance in animation. The animators also continued to utilise comic book design staples in the film, like Ben-Day dots to form character models and comic books panels for exposition. The general aesthetic is outstanding.

The film threads the needle of its plot elegantly, showing that the multiverse can serve as a vessel for poignant exploration of both fresh and familiar topics. And while the movie ends on a major cliff hanger, it leaves off at a natural point in the kind of way that makes you go, “Damn! This just got real!”

