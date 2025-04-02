Ssenkebejje: Uganda’s most successful Rastafarian musician

Until recently when her husband was sent to his eternal home, they have been reputed as Uganda’s most successful Rastafarian musical couple. Their trademark long braids and head gear would make them stand out quite conspicuously--the Ssenkebejjes: Tony and Rachael Ssenkebejje.

Woe is Rachael! She has been cramped into lifelong loneliness as Tony, her husband and best friend, with whom she has shared the joy and sorrow of making music in Uganda for over 54 years, tragically passed away. Today the Ugandan music community is mourning Ssenkebejje, aged 80, legendary lead guitarist and band leader, who died in February at Mulago Hospital in Kampala from heart complications.

His death was announced by Afrigo Band, where Ssenkebejje was a member for four years in the 90s before he launched his own band with his wife, Racheal. Making the pronouncement on social media, Moses Matovu, Afrigo Band leader, regretted that Uganda has lost a “complete legendry” musician of Uganda’s music industry.

Related

“Tony Ssenkebejje was Uganda’s Louis Armstrong vocal wise. He was an extremely brilliant rhythm guitarist, an exceptionally complete musician, in many styles, composer, songwriter, arranger, producer and band leader. My prayers go to Rachael Ssenkebejje in this tough time,” said Matovu. Artist Maurice Kirya posting on X reads: “Tony and Rachael were the first band I ever watched as a kid at Hotel Equatorial. I would dance in front of them as a kid as they performed, and later in my career our paths often crossed, their kindness to me, their class and unique music. I can only imagine what Rachael is going through, my prayer to the entire family.”

And while mourning and eulogizing her husband, Rachael said that Ssenkebejje’s physical presence may no longer grace her life, his spirit will continue to inspire and uplift her, their children and the entire family.

“May your memory be a blessing, and may I carry forth your legacy of love and compassion in all that i do. As you continue to worship Jesus up there, Tony, your light will forever shine brightly in our hearts,” a eulogy went on.

Tony and Rachael have been doing everything on stage together, entertaining people and earning their living by singing. Tony would play one instrument and Rachael would play another, working in total unison with a common object to entertain their audience.

They would easily waltz from one musical genre to another be it blues, pop music, rock and roll, reggae, or the rousing hip hop dance routine. But if you were born in this generation, probably you might not have heard of the Ssenkebejjes. But one thing is for sure, they have been Uganda’s longest-practicing musical couple, having started their career over 50 years ago. You too probably have not seen them in a public concert launching their music as is the norm today. Thirdly, their songs are rarely played on air. Tony and Rachael are proprietors of Simba Sounds Band. For 59 and 46 years, respectively, Tony and Rachael have been making music.

They have been married for 54 years and one of their children, Glean Sewanyana, has been singing with them. Rachael would give men weak knees whenever she performs. She is a song writer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and dancer. Tony has been one in a million that understood the music industry, a legendary lead guitarist, music composer and band leader.

According to my earlier interview with them six years ago, the two first met at Silver Springs Hotel in 1974. Tony was performing with the Cranes Band and Rachael had gone with her family to attend the show, and Tony’s singing skills impressed her.

Soon Tony and Rachael began dating and five months after getting married, the couple relocated to Kenya where Tony played in a number of bands. Rachael started singing in 1981. She joined Simba Six Band, where she was the lead vocalist.

The couple came back to Uganda in 1990 and joined Afrigo Band, but quit just after three years, in 1993, to team up with another singing couple, late Sam Murungi and wife Florence Asiimwe to form Simba Ngoma Band.

The Ssekebejjes split from Simba Ngoma and formed their own band, which they named Simba Sounds Band, which has been performing quietly at major hotels in Kampala. Some people have been wondering what might have happened to this singing couple, saying they had sunk into oblivision. But Tony before his demise had cited their challenge.