The pervasive effect of religion

Both Megan Goodwin and Ilyse Morgenstein Fuerst are scholars of religion who criticise simplistic views about religion that claim it is always and everywhere good. They argue that there is a place for religion, although perhaps not as dominant as it is in American society.

For example, they point out that Christianity effectively dictates the calendar, not just because it was created by Pope Gregory XIII, but also because it diminishes the significance of non-Christian holidays. They note that working in liberal Massachusetts does not guarantee that an employer will be accepting of someone taking time off for Wiccan practices.

The authors go assert that prioritising white male Christian perspectives leads to events such as January 6, 2021. Religion influences healthcare, as seen in the debates over abortion, and it also shapes politics and policing. They observe that even nominally secular systems, such as laws and courts, often reinforce white Christian nationalism.

Moreover, they highlight that no one can truly opt out of this system; for example, a Sikh wearing a turban cannot escape scrutiny and suspicion at the airport, just as someone named Ahmed cannot remove themselves from being considered for the no-fly list even if they relocate to South Dakota and convert to Lutheranism.