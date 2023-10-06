Director: Wes Anderson Genre: Adventure, Comedy Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes Duration: 41 minutes

Now streaming on Netflix

This short film is just as delightful as any Wes Anderson production would be. The director has got a lot of love from the digital content creation world this year when the “accidental Wes Anderson” trend went viral. This meant that even people who had never watched his movie got to learn who he is, and what his trademark cinematography style is. That is just the style we get in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

The film is based on Roald Dahl’s short story of the same title. It is about Henry Sugar (Cumberbatch), a fictional name that Dahl gives to a man who while wealthy is restless, mainly due to a gambling problem. Henry finds out about Imdad Khan (Kingsley), a man who says he can see without eyes. Henry seeks this man so that he can advance his gambling game. The story seems dry when spelled out like that but it is a fast-paced, funny story when you watch it.

The cast is as star-studded as most Anderson movies and they each deliver their parts so well. The dialogue is fast-paced and leaves no line wasted. At one point the character is talking to us, the audience, then they are talking to the person in the scene with them at the turn of their neck, and the camera focus. Almost like a close-up piece of theatre.