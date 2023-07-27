Those from among you, a documentary that captures Uganda's history, politics and icons

Those from among you, a documentary directed by Ms Natasha Museveni Karugire, takes the audience on a journey of Uganda's history, politics, and the stories of its iconic figures.

It will premier today at an invite-only event at Century Cinemax, Arena Mall in Kampala.

Focused on the rich history of Uganda, the documentary delves into the lives and experiences of the struggle to bring peace to Uganda, providing unique insights into the country’s journey.

Despite the involvement of notable personalities, Ms Karugire manages to maintain an unbiased focus on the subject, ensuring that every participant's perspective is presented authentically.

Those from among you promises to be a compelling documentary that goes beyond mere politics.

It comprehensively covers various aspects of Uganda's past, present, and the changes that have shaped the country's social and economic landscape.

The inspiration behind the documentary lies in the filmmaker's desire to make Uganda's history accessible to all, particularly the younger generations.

By compiling interviews and historical footage, Ms Karugire seeks to leave a lasting impact on both Ugandans and Africans across the continent, fostering a deeper appreciation and understanding of their roots.

Addressing the need for Ugandans to tell their own stories, Ms Karugire believes in capturing the essence of Uganda's uniqueness.

She admires the younger generation's efforts in using platforms such as social media to create captivating content that is authentically Ugandan.

By finding their own artistic voice, Ugandan filmmakers can represent their heritage from the heart of the continent.

Ms Karugire looks up to Ugandans who embrace the country’s stories, visions, and aspirations while on the international scene, Jan Philip Weyl's work in Ethiopia is a source of admiration for her, showcasing the power of storytelling to captivate and educate.